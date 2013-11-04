PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BlackBerry's future may become clearer as soon as Monday when a tentative agreement from Fairfax Financial to take the company private for $4.7 billion is scheduled to be firmed up. Other bids are possible. ()

* Investors are stampeding into initial public offerings at the fastest clip since the financial crisis, fueling a frenzy in the shares of newly listed companies that echoes the technology-stock craze of the late 1990s. ()

* SAC and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to announce a record insider-trading settlement Monday. Under the deal, the firm run by Steven Cohen is expected to agree to pay about $1.2 billion in criminal penalties, plead guilty to an indictment obtained in July by prosecutors alleging the firm encouraged rampant insider trading, and stop managing outside money. ()

* The Obama administration ruled that drugmakers can help pay prescription-drug costs for patients on health-care exchanges. Pharmacy-benefit managers object, preferring generic drugs. ()

* Years of low interest rates are taking their toll on universal life insurance policies, affecting the policy holders as well as the charities and institutions that would benefit from the policies. ()

* Federal approval to use electronic devices throughout flights has revived a related debate over whether airline passengers should also be able to make voice calls while airborne. ()

* Suntech Power agreed to sell its core assets in China for $492 million to a smaller rival, attempting to pay back creditors after defaulting on billions of dollars in debt. ()

* Cooper Tire's lawsuit against Apollo Tyre of India, to force it to close on a previously agreed-upon acquisition, heads to court on Tuesday. ()

* The Federal Trade Commission cleared the way for Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc to complete their $1.2 billion merger after concluding the corporate marriage wouldn't harm competition.

* U.S car shoppers brushed off Washington's fiscal battles last month and, emboldened by steady gas prices, bought more trucks and sport-utility vehicles and boosted the Detroit Three auto makers over their rivals. ()