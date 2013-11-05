PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 5

Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SolarCity said Monday that it intends to
privately place $54 million of securities backed by a pool of
solar-power systems, leases and electricity contracts. ()
* Investment in the medical-device and equipment industry is
on pace to fall to $2.14 billion this year, down more than 40
percent from 2007 and the sharpest drop among the top five
industry recipients of venture funding, according to an analysis
of data compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National
Venture Capital Association. ()
* Twitter Inc, riding a wave of strong demand for
initial public offerings, sharply increased the price range of
its shares three days before its stock is expected to begin
trading. San Francisco-based Twitter increased its proposed
share-price range to between $23 and $25 a share, up from
between $17 and $20 a share. ()
* Tencent Holdings Ltd is vying to lead a $200
million fundraising in Snapchat, the latest effort by one of
China's Internet giants to gain a foothold in the United States.
()
* BlackBerry has abandoned a plan to sell itself and
instead will sell $1 billion of convertible debt to its major
shareholder and other investors, and said it would replace CEO
Thorsten Heins. ()
* Kellogg plans to cut its workforce by 7 percent as
part of a four-year cost-cutting campaign, as the cereal maker
posted higher earnings on flat sales. ()
* Allen Edmonds Corp, a maker of high-end men's shoes that
generated some takeover interest from Men's Wearhouse Inc
, itself a takeover target, has revealed it has agreed to
be sold to another buyer. ()
* U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said the government is
willing to settle its antitrust lawsuit against the merger of
AMR and US Airways if the airlines agree to broad
concessions. ()
* Network-gear maker Alcatel-Lucent said Monday
that it plans to raise about $2.7 billion to cut its debt and
finance its turnaround plan, taking advantage of a rebound in
shares to unveil a capital increase. ()
* TRI Pointe Homes has clinched a $2.7 billion deal
to merge with timber conglomerate Weyerhaeuser's
home-building division. ()