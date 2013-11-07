PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Democratic senators took their complaints about the troubled launch of the federal health law directly to the White House, as some in the party warned they would face voter backlash next year if the problems weren't fixed. ()

* The White House heralded President Obama's phone call with Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani earlier this fall as a foreign-policy milestone born of a rush of last-minute diplomacy. But top National Security Council officials began planting the seeds for the exchange months earlier in a series of secret meetings and telephone calls. ()

* Cash is returning to emerging markets, sparking stock rallies and a surge in fundraising. Calm in the United States, combined with low rates, has spurred global investors to try to juice returns before the end of the year. ()

* China has approved two domestic fund managers to offer products in the United States that for the first time would give investors there indirect access to shares traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen. ()

* Nestlé is slimming down. The Swiss food giant has struck a deal to sell its struggling Jenny Craig diet business unit to North Castle Partners, a U.S. buyout firm. ()

* Wall Street's bonus season should be a good one for those who manage other people's money. But for many bond traders and merger bankers, 2013 could be a year to forget. ()

* Senior U.S. regulators are reviewing the risks associated with the asset management industry, including a preliminary study of some of its top players, like Fidelity and BlackRock . ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc suffered from a website glitch Wednesday that set off a shopping frenzy as customers tried to snap up expensive items, such as computer monitors and televisions, for less than $10. ()

* A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday approved one piece of the $1.8 billion settlement between the Justice Department and hedge-fund group SAC Capital Advisors LP, saying whether or not he thinks the penalty is appropriate is "irrelevant." ()

* Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan painted a picture of modest economic growth in the U.S., but said he expects the Federal Reserve to continue its pace of bond buying until stronger signs of expansion appear. ()