PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Democratic senators took their complaints about the
troubled launch of the federal health law directly to the White
House, as some in the party warned they would face voter
backlash next year if the problems weren't fixed. ()
* The White House heralded President Obama's phone call with
Iranian counterpart Hasan Rouhani earlier this fall as a
foreign-policy milestone born of a rush of last-minute
diplomacy. But top National Security Council officials began
planting the seeds for the exchange months earlier in a series
of secret meetings and telephone calls. ()
* Cash is returning to emerging markets, sparking stock
rallies and a surge in fundraising. Calm in the United States,
combined with low rates, has spurred global investors to try to
juice returns before the end of the year. ()
* China has approved two domestic fund managers to offer
products in the United States that for the first time would give
investors there indirect access to shares traded in Shanghai and
Shenzhen. ()
* Nestlé is slimming down. The Swiss food giant
has struck a deal to sell its struggling Jenny Craig diet
business unit to North Castle Partners, a U.S. buyout firm. ()
* Wall Street's bonus season should be a good one for those
who manage other people's money. But for many bond traders and
merger bankers, 2013 could be a year to forget. ()
* Senior U.S. regulators are reviewing the risks associated
with the asset management industry, including a preliminary
study of some of its top players, like Fidelity and BlackRock
. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc suffered from a website glitch
Wednesday that set off a shopping frenzy as customers tried to
snap up expensive items, such as computer monitors and
televisions, for less than $10. ()
* A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday approved one piece
of the $1.8 billion settlement between the Justice Department
and hedge-fund group SAC Capital Advisors LP, saying whether or
not he thinks the penalty is appropriate is "irrelevant." ()
* Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan painted a picture of modest economic growth in the
U.S., but said he expects the Federal Reserve to continue its
pace of bond buying until stronger signs of expansion appear. ()