PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A presidential task force has drafted recommendations that
constitute a sweeping overhaul of the National Security Agency,
according to people familiar with the recommendations. The
panel's draft proposals would change the spy agency's leadership
from military to civilian and limit how it gathers and holds the
electronic information of Americans. ()
* Airplanes are unlikely to be filled with passengers
talking on cellphones anytime soon, after the Obama
administration signaled it would keep a ban on calls in place.
* Major wireless carriers committed on Thursday to allowing
consumers to keep their cellphones when they switch providers,
in a voluntary move backed by federal regulators. AT&T Inc
, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile USA Inc, U.S.
Cellular Corp and Verizon Wireless signed on to the
agreement, which requires carriers to "unlock" devices or ask
manufacturers to do so within two days of receiving a consumer's
request. ()
* Facebook Inc's Instagram app is launching a photo-
and video-messaging service, soon after popular mobile app
Snapchat spurned a $3 billion offer from the social network. ()
* Apple Inc's major supplier Foxconn hasn't reduced
overtime hours at some of its factories to meet the legal
requirement in China, the Fair Labor Association said in a
report. ()
* Google Inc's hopes of settling its high-profile
antitrust case in the European Union suffered a setback as
rivals and consumer groups blasted its latest proposal for
resolving the EU's competition concerns. ()
* Coca-Cola Co is shaking up its senior management,
announcing late Thursday that its Americas chief is leaving.
The sudden departure of Steve Cahillane, once viewed as a
potential successor to Chief Executive Muhtar Kent, comes as the
maker of Minute Maid orange juice, Powerade sports drinks and
its namesake cola struggles to grow in its key U.S. market and
faces slowing sales in Brazil and Mexico. ()
* A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled Anadarko Petroleum Corp
could be liable for at least $5 billion in a lawsuit
over environmental and legal liabilities related to its 2006
acquisition of Kerr-McGee Corp. ()
* Jones Group Inc is nearing a deal to sell itself
to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, according to a person
familiar with the matter, in a takeover that would value the
footwear and apparel maker at roughly $1.2 billion. ()
* Americans spent more freely as the holiday shopping season
opened, reflecting renewed consumer strength that could boost
economic growth next year. Retail sales rose a seasonally
adjusted 0.7 percent in November from October, marking the
biggest gain since June, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
The prior month's gain was revised up to 0.6 percent from 0.4
percent. ()
* Netflix is trying to better understand your
binge-viewing habits. The company on Friday will reveal a
snapshot of a phenomenon that is reshaping TV culture-viewers
devouring shows in long jags, episode after episode. ()