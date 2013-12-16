PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A malfunctioning HealthCare.gov website and confusion over
canceled policies have kept millions of Americans from choosing
new health plans so far this fall. But with website access
improving and the initial deadline to sign up for coverage
looming Dec. 23, insurers are starting to blanket the airwaves
and social media with glitzy ads urging consumers to buy their
plans. ()
* American International Group Inc is in advanced
talks to sell its jet-leasing business to AerCap Holdings
for $3 billion in cash and a minority stake in the
smaller, Netherlands-based company, said people with knowledge
of the talks. ()
* Representatives of Amazon.com Inc workers in
Germany will take their beef with the e-commerce giant to the
United States on Monday, staging a protest at the retailer's
Seattle headquarters in tandem with strikes planned at Amazon
sites in Germany. ()
* Bond investors are showing the most confidence in
corporate America since the financial crisis, underscoring
expectations that the U.S. economy will keep rolling as the
Federal Reserve prepares to trim monetary stimulus. Purchasers
of corporate debt are demanding the smallest interest-rate
premium to comparable government bonds since 2007. ()
* U.S. exchanges are near an agreement to upgrade a central
piece of the country's trading infrastructure that critics say
has been neglected and caused a serious market outage in August,
according to people with knowledge of the discussions. ()
* After years of anemic productivity, pharmaceutical
companies are launching new drugs at the fastest pace since the
1990s, including 39 last year alone. But there is a problem:
selling the new drugs. ()
* Andrew Farkas's recent venture in commercial real-estate
brokerage is quietly downsizing its New York office. NAI Global,
a network of more than 200 brokerage firms around the world, has
reduced the number of brokers in its Manhattan office from 12 to
four, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Hollywood may leave movie-goers feeling a little too
stuffed this holiday season. Twelve movies are set to open at
500 theaters or more between Dec. 12 and Dec. 25, the highest
number in recent time. Over the past decade, the number of
movies opening nationwide in the two weeks leading up to
Christmas has averaged fewer than 10. ()
* The leadership upheaval at BlackBerry Ltd
continues under interim Chief Executive John Chen, according to
people familiar with the matter. The smartphone makers'
executive vice president in charge of global sales, Rick
Costanzo, will be leaving the company by early next year, while
Chris Wormald, who was in charge of BlackBerry's mergers and
acquisitions strategy, will be gone by the end of this month. ()
* Oracle Corp has had a rocky year. On Wednesday,
investors will get a better read on whether it was a blip, or if
the competition is starting to dent the corporate-technology
giant. ()
* Corporate acquirers are no longer willing to settle for
"buyer beware." In a number of recent mergers, acquirers have
demanded unusually tight protection against undiscovered alleged
criminal activity that could result in big fines or reputation
hits down the road. ()
* The collapse of a regional Australian airline, Brindabella
Airline, flying to remote mining towns has highlighted pressures
facing companies that rode the wave of booming investment in
resources but which have recently seen business dry up. ()