PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudi Arabia pledged $3 billion to bolster Lebanon's armed
forces, in a challenge to the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia's
decades-long status as Lebanon's main power broker and security
force. ()
* The housing recovery remains uneven as cities that were
spared in bust soar, but many others struggle. ()
* Sales of long-term "junk" bonds are lagging and prices are
down, the latest sign that investors are flocking to
shorter-term securities that are less vulnerable to rising
interest rates. ()
* Blackstone Group is spending $200 million for
preferred stock of struggling footwear company Crocs.
* Amazon.com isn't that forthcoming with details
about its Prime program, but that doesn't diminish its
importance. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing life
insurers to disclose the potential cost if they are forced to
halt use of controversial "captive" entities, according to
regulatory filings and people familiar with the matter. ()
* Acer Inc said Monday that three senior
executives had recently left the company and some of them won't
be replaced as the embattled personal-computer maker tries to
keep costs low. ()
* As Chesapeake Energy Corp burned through cash in
recent years, it raised billions of dollars by selling pieces of
its empire: oil and gas properties, pipelines, even royalties
from wells yet to be drilled. ()
* Technology giants Google Inc and Apple Inc
are about to expand their battle for digital supremacy
to a new front: the automobile.
Next week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
Google and German auto maker Audi AG plan to announce
that they are working together to develop in-car entertainment
and information systems that are based on Google's Android
software, people familiar with the matter said. ()