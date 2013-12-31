PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the best year for U.S. stocks since 1995, the smart way
to play the markets has been to follow the dumb money. ()
* Private-equity firms are set to return a record amount of
cash to their investors for 2013, after taking advantage of
buoyant markets to sell hundreds of billions of dollars of
investments. ()
* Regulators are set to unleash new business rules in 2014
that will push companies to re-examine issues ranging from their
taxes and suppliers to auditor relationships and interest-rate
hedges. ()
* Cooper Tire terminated its $2.2 billion merger
pact with Indian suitor Apollo Tyres, ending a deal
that had unraveled in recent months. ()
* Prices have tumbled 20 percent this year, capping the
biggest two-year plunge in a decade and highlighting commodity
markets' struggle with a supply deluge. ()
* A feud between Apple and a lawyer appointed by a
federal court judge to monitor the company's e-book pricing
reform is getting more acrimonious. ()
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc enacted a one-year
shareholder-rights plan to prevent investors from gaining
sizable control of the car-rental firm, a move the company
attributed to "unusual and substantial" trading activity. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co on Monday said it is in
advanced talks with two U.S. regulators to settle investigations
concerning allegations of bribery. ()