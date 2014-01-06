PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Auto makers aim to make 2014 the year that cars connect to
the Web in a big way, and they are stepping up their land rush
with Silicon Valley to compete for customers who go online on
the road. ()
* In taking Facebook public and reshaping it around
mobile phones, Mark Zuckerberg, the often-stubborn, idealistic
29-year-old chief executive, has shown growing attention to the
bottom line. ()
* Financial shares last year had their strongest showing
since 1997 and many portfolio managers are betting firms with
large lending operations are poised to profit from gains in U.S.
employment and output. ()
* To counter what they say is the industry's unfair
reputation as a disruptive force in the markets, a group of
high-frequency firms have hired a pair of heavy-hitting
political strategists and formed a trade group to press their
case with regulators and lawmakers. ()
* A dispute playing out in federal court over a blockbuster
cancer treatment underscores the tensions that can surface in
research collaborations and licensing agreements with academia.
* Investors are heading to Pakistan and braving one of the
world's most dangerous countries to benefit from a newly elected
government that is rolling out an economic program to aid the
struggling economy. ()
* Boeing Co's contract deal with its largest union
cements a key portion of its effort to aggressively control
costs and avoid disruptions for one of its most important new
jetliners in years. ()
* XPO Logistics said it agreed to acquire Pacer
International in a deal valued at $335 million. ()