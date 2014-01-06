PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Auto makers aim to make 2014 the year that cars connect to the Web in a big way, and they are stepping up their land rush with Silicon Valley to compete for customers who go online on the road. ()

* In taking Facebook public and reshaping it around mobile phones, Mark Zuckerberg, the often-stubborn, idealistic 29-year-old chief executive, has shown growing attention to the bottom line. ()

* Financial shares last year had their strongest showing since 1997 and many portfolio managers are betting firms with large lending operations are poised to profit from gains in U.S. employment and output. ()

* To counter what they say is the industry's unfair reputation as a disruptive force in the markets, a group of high-frequency firms have hired a pair of heavy-hitting political strategists and formed a trade group to press their case with regulators and lawmakers. ()

* A dispute playing out in federal court over a blockbuster cancer treatment underscores the tensions that can surface in research collaborations and licensing agreements with academia.

* Investors are heading to Pakistan and braving one of the world's most dangerous countries to benefit from a newly elected government that is rolling out an economic program to aid the struggling economy. ()

* Boeing Co's contract deal with its largest union cements a key portion of its effort to aggressively control costs and avoid disruptions for one of its most important new jetliners in years. ()

* XPO Logistics said it agreed to acquire Pacer International in a deal valued at $335 million. ()