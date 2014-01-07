PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 7

Jan 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate on Monday confirmed Janet Yellen to head the
Federal Reserve, setting her up to take office Feb. 1 as one of
the most powerful economic policy makers in the world. ()
* The trading boom that helped reshape global investment
banks over the past decade is sputtering, raising fears that one
of Wall Street's biggest profit engines is in peril. ()
* Ethiopia's Chinese-built mobile-telecom network faces
criticism that illustrates the broader troubles sometimes facing
poorer nations that borrow heavily to invest in
infrastructure.()
* Puerto Rico is experiencing a historic exodus of residents
fleeing the island's battered economy and rampant crime. From
2000 to 2010, a net 288,000 people left for the U.S. mainland,
the most since the 1950s. ()
* Restaurants and other customers are starting to fear the
clout of the industry giant that would be created by a planned
merger between the country's two biggest food distributors -
Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc. ()
* JPMorgan Chase officials won't be penalized as
part of a deal the U.S. bank is negotiating with the Justice
Department over alleged failures to warn about Bernard Madoff's
massive fraud. ()
* AT&T formally opened the door for content companies
like Google and Netflix to subsidize the cost
of using their services on smartphones and tablets. ()
* The Swiss central bank said the drop in gold prices will
saddle it with a $10 billion loss for 2013, forcing it to cancel
dividends for the first time. ()
* Natural-gas prices surged to all-time highs on the East
Coast on Monday as frigid weather approached, raising the
prospect of higher prices nationwide in coming weeks. ()
* Men's Wearhouse Inc bumped up its offer to buy Jos.
A. Bank Clothiers Inc to about $1.6 billion, the latest
in a months-long acquisition battle between the rival men's
clothing retailers. ()