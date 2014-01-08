PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal investigators are probing whether a number of Wall
Street banks cheated clients in the years following the
financial crisis by deliberately mispricing a type of mortgage
bond that was central to the economic turmoil. ()
* Three years after IBM began trying to turn its
"Jeopardy"-winning computer into a big business, revenue from
Watson is far from the company's ambitious targets. ()
* JPMorgan will pay roughly $2.6 billion as part of
several criminal and civil settlements that resolve allegations
the largest U.S. bank failed to provide adequate warnings about
Madoff's decades-long Ponzi scheme. ()
* Investors are bailing out of emerging markets from Turkey
and Brazil to Thailand and Indonesia, extending a selloff that
began last year, amid concerns about faltering economies and
political unrest. ()
* Goldman Sachs names George Lee as the chief
information officer for investment banking, as part of an effort
to shake up its technology banking team and raise its profile
among startups. Viewed as Wall Street's most tech-savvy firm,
Goldman has often preferred to develop its own programs rather
than bring in outside vendors. ()
* Citigroup Inc is considering selling its $1 billion
stake in a private-equity fund to comply with new federal rules,
said a person familiar with the matter. ()
* Amazon doesn't rush into filling higher-level
jobs. Indeed, the e-commerce giant has a gantlet of people,
dubbed "bar raisers," who must sign off on would-be hires. ()
* Ford CEO Alan Mulally said he won't leave the auto
maker to take the top job at Microsoft, ending months
of speculation about his future. ()
* As Apple sells more iPhones and iPads, it also
sells more apps. The volume of those sales became clear for the
first time when Apple said it sold more than $10 billion worth
through its App Store last year. ()
* Apple asked a federal judge late Tuesday to remove the
lawyer she appointed to monitor the company's e-book pricing
reform, escalating an already contentious feud between the
company and the lawyer. ()