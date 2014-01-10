PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 10

Jan 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama is leaning toward extending broad privacy protections to non-U.S. citizens and is seriously considering restructuring the National Security Agency program that collects phone-call data of nearly all Americans. ()

* The Justice Department has put Wall Street on notice that it plans additional enforcement actions against banks that haven't done enough to stem the flow of illicit funds into the U.S. financial system. ()

* Well-off students at private schools have long subsidized poorer classmates. But as states grapple with the rising cost of higher education, middle-income students at public colleges in a dozen states now pay a growing share of their tuition to aid those lower on the economic ladder. ()

* A sharp slowdown in mortgage refinancing is forcing banks to cut jobs, fight harder for a smaller pool of home-purchase loans and employ new tactics to drum up business. ()

* European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged "decisive action" if needed to safeguard the euro-zone recovery, as it kept its key lending rate at a record low 0.25 percent. ()

* Fund manager Bill Gross said Thursday that he expects bond investments to bounce back in 2014, following a tumultuous year in which the Pimco Total Return Fund he manages suffered an industry-record $41.1 billion of investor redemptions. ()

* Mathew Martoma, a former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager fighting insider trading charges was expelled from Harvard Law School in 1999 for falsifying grade transcripts, according to a person familiar with the matter. ()

* World-wide PC shipments fell 10 percent last year, research firms Gartner Inc and IDC said Thursday, the worst-ever sales slump for the industry. Both companies have been tracking personal computer sales since the 1980s. ()

* As technology shifts from personal computers to smartphones and tablets, Apple Inc is expanding its reach into a lucrative customer base: companies. ()