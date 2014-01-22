PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Regulatory pressures are pushing many of the biggest banks
to pass on financing lucrative deals, as Washington targets
excessive borrowing. The guidelines are designed steer banks
from deals regulators find too debt-laden. ()
* U.S. military leaders have presented the White House with
a plan that would keep 10,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan after
2014, but then start drawing the force down to nearly zero by
the end of President Barack Obama's term, according to senior
officials. ()
* Dozens of Syrian emergency-aid workers waited hours this
weekend for government permission to evacuate hundreds of
children, elderly and the sick from among tens of thousands of
residents trapped with little food and medicine in a rebel-held
neighborhood here sealed off by regime forces. ()
* The malicious software that infected Target Corp
popped up in January 2013 with a price tag of $2,000 and spent
nearly a year evolving in the Internet's black markets before an
unknown attacker slipped it into the retailer's computer
systems. ()
* Mohamed El-Erian stepped down as the CEO of Pimco, the
giant asset-management firm that emerged as one of the winners
of the global financial crisis but which has recently been hit
by waning investor taste for plain vanilla bonds. ()
* The Federal Communications Commission will hold its first
major auction of wireless airwaves in six years on Wednesday,
kicking off tens of billions of dollars of spending by big U.S.
carriers. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd said Tuesday that it intends to
sell more than 3 million square feet of real estate holdings in
Canada, the "majority" of its space there, raising questions
about whether the company will remain based in the country. ()
* Target Corp on Tuesday said it would stop offering
health coverage for part-time employees, citing insurance
options available through public exchanges. ()
* The Secret Service said Tuesday it is working with
McAllen, Texas, police to determine if recent arrests in a
credit card fraud case have any link to the massive breach over
the holidays at Target Corp. ()
* Sporting goods maker Easton-Bell Sports Inc said Tuesday
that data from around 6,000 online shoppers was stolen during
the month of December, making it the latest company to fall
victim to a cyberattack during the holiday season. ()
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb is pushing the Dow Chemical
Co split itself into two companies, a breakup that would
go further than a restructuring now planned by the world's
second-largest chemicals maker. ()
* Amazon.com Inc has approached big entertainment
companies about licensing their television channels for a
possible new online pay-TV service, in what would be a
significant expansion of the company's online video efforts. ()
* News Corp said Dow Jones Chief Executive Lex
Fenwick is leaving the company, naming William Lewis as interim
CEO. ()
* A U.S. regulator, Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency, in a letter last fall raised questions about HSBC
Holdings' anti-money-laundering controls for its
business with correspondent banks, people familiar with the
matter said. ()
* Texas Instruments Inc posted a 94 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit and announced plans to trim about 1,100
jobs, as the big chip maker continues to refine its focus. The
Dallas-based company said the reductions will affect employees
in the U.S., Japan and India. It had about 32,000 employees
before the planned job cuts. ()
* IBM's hardware business is eroding faster than
expected, leading to the company's steepest drop in quarterly
revenue in more than four years. ()
* Shares of Expedia Inc took a 4.3 percent hit
Tuesday after its visibility in Google Inc search
results declined sharply, triggering concerns that Google may
have penalized the online travel site. ()
* Dots LLC, a discount retailer of women's clothing, filed
for bankruptcy protection, while company executives seek a buyer
for the chain's roughly 400 stores. ()