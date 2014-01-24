PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24

Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Carl Icahn says he's prepared for a proxy fight to win two seats on the board of eBay Inc and push the company to calve off its PayPal unit. ()

* Investors dumped currencies in emerging markets, underscoring growing anxiety about the ability of developing nations to prop up their economies as they face uneven growth.

* The turmoil of the Middle East descended on this Swiss Alpine town of Davos, where Iranian, Israeli and American leaders laid out often competing visions of the region's future during a conference for the world's business elite. ()

* Some former securities brokers who lost their licenses have found a creative way to keep selling investments to their clients: by using insurance licenses. ()

* Hedge fund managers are roiling the clubby art market -seeking 'distressed' artists, paying record sums and dumping those who don't pay off. ()

* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took another action against India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on Thursday, prohibiting it from making or selling drug ingredients from its Toansa, India, plant for the U.S. market.

* Google Inc has been working hard to change its profile as an ally of the Democratic Party, courting Republicans and building alliances with conservatives at a time when regulators and Congress are considering issues affecting its business interests. ()

* Microsoft Corp, in the midst of major change, said its fiscal second-quarter profit climbed 2.8 percent, bolstered by strong demand for the company's new Xbox videogame console. ()

* Microsoft Corp's foray into making smartphones was dealt a setback as Nokia Corp said sales of its Lumia Windows line posted a sales decline for the fourth quarter. ()

* International Business Machines Corp has agreed to sell its low-end server business to Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd after talks broke down last spring. Now the companies face a new challenge: convincing U.S. security agencies to bless the transaction. ()

* Facing competition from rivals offering smartphones with bigger screens, Apple Inc is planning larger displays on a pair of iPhones due for release this year, people familiar with the situation said. ()

* General Motors Co newly appointed Chief Executive Mary Barra said she intends to accelerate the auto maker's ongoing push to expand profit margins in North America while increasing its global market share. ()

* Starbucks Corp reported slightly lower-than-expected revenue and same-store sales growth in its fiscal first quarter due, in part, to consumers' shift to online shopping during the holidays. ()

* Under a new policy being formulated, Goldman Sachs Group Inc won't allow communication over third-party instant-messaging services created by Bloomberg, Yahoo and others in a bid to protect proprietary information. ()

* The software behind the attack at Neiman Marcus Group lurked in the luxury retailer's payment system undetected for months, scraping data from as many as 1.1 million accounts and ending its mission before it was discovered. ()

* The U.S. energy boom is curtailing the country's demand for imported oil, and Mexico's Pemex is being forced to look farther afield. ()

* Samsung Electronics Co forecast a weak first half after releasing fourth-quarter earnings that showed growth slowed sharply. ()

* Target Corp's massive data breach piles another weight on Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel, who is already under pressure to stem losses from the chain's venture into Canada and to keep local-store shoppers from defecting to online rivals. ()

* Online lender Western Sky Financial LLC has agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine and refund interest payments to borrowers under an agreement reached with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. ()

* Jana Partners LLC owns a big stake in Juniper Networks Inc making it the second major shareholder activist to invest in the networking-gear company recently. ()

* The Obama administration is set to complete a critical phase of its Keystone XL pipeline review next month, setting the stage for President Barack Obama to make a call on the politically charged decision in the thick of the midterm campaign season. ()

* The National Transportation Safety Board has issued recommendations to the Department of Transportation asking for a series of actions to address the risks of transporting crude by rail. ()