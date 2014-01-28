PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration agreed Monday to let technology
companies make more information public about how often the
government monitors Internet use, a move that aims to ease
public distrust and corporate complaints about snooping. ()
* Attempts to send convoys of food and medicine to thousands
of people under siege in a rebel-held area of Homs failed
Monday, lowering hopes about the regime's commitment to
confidence-building measures coming out of peace talks in
Geneva. ()
* Apple reported selling fewer iPhones than
projected at year-end and said revenue in the current quarter
might decline. The results highlighted new dynamics and
intensifying competition in the smartphone market. Apple
continues to target the market for high-end phones, even as
demand accelerates for lower-cost models, particularly in
emerging markets. But Apple is resisting the urge to release a
truly low-cost phone that could crimp profitability. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission recently released
documents related to its probe into the near-collapse of
American International Group - with hundreds of
redactions to keep information secret. ()
* Bank branch closures in the United States last year hit
the highest level on record so far, a sign that sweeping
technological advances in mobile and electronic banking are
paying off for lenders but leaving some customers behind. ()
* Turkey's central bank, beset by political instability,
tumbling confidence and one of the world's fastest falling
currencies, will convene an emergency meeting Tuesday. ()
* Sergio Ermotti, chief executive of UBS, has a
message for the many critics of the Swiss bank and the entire
industry: Back off. Ermotti said he is growing frustrated with
what he sees as some regulators, politicians, shareholders,
clients, journalists and rival banks holding UBS to a higher
standard than they hold themselves. ()
* Global derivatives trade group International Swaps and
Derivatives Association Inc (ISDA) on Monday disclosed sweeping
changes to calculations of a key interest-rate benchmark, part
of a plan that will diminish the role played by traders in the
process by moving to an automated rate-setting system. ()
* Workers at Ranbaxy's drug plant in Toansa in the
northwestern Indian state of Punjab repeatedly fudged test
results to make it appear that raw materials and active
pharmaceutical ingredients met required standards, according to
FDA inspectors. ()