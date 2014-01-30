PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 30

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks near 2-year high on U.S. optimism, euro steady
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Just one month into 2014, investors from Illinois to Istanbul are finding the tide going out fast for stocks and other riskier investments. ()
* U.S. stocks have started the year with a thud. What's interesting, though, isn't that stocks are down but that the declines are coming so grudgingly. ()
* Google's experiment making Motorola phones has ended after just 22 months, with the company unloading the handset business to China's Lenovo Group for $2.91 billion but keeping a valuable trove of patents. ()
* The hackers who stole 40 million credit and debit card numbers from Target Corp appear to have breached the discounter's systems by using electronic credentials stolen from a vendor. ()
* Amazon.com plans to offer brick-and-mortar retailers a checkout system that uses Kindle tablets as soon as this summer. ()
* Blackstone Group's chairman has made clear to senior executives that 43-year-old real-estate specialist Jonathan Gray is the front-runner should the current president depart within the next few years. ()
* How do the details of a family tragedy land on a piece of junk mail? Most likely from a customer service representative who feeds data to information brokers electronically compiling and selling information. ()
* Federal regulators are set to take a step Thursday toward retiring the existing landline telephone system in favor of a new, digital-based network. ()
* Bill Gross, the biggest and one of the most influential fixed-income managers in the world, is ceding some of his power to six new deputies at Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) as part of the biggest change in its leadership in more than five years. The move follows last week's announcement that Pimco's high-profile chief executive and co-chief investment officer, Mohamed El-Erian, would leave in mid-March. ()
* Starbucks Corp said Chief Executive Howard Schultz will expand his role in product innovation and digital retailing as part of a shuffling of senior executives aimed largely at adjusting to technology-driven shifts in its industry. ()
* Outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will provide testimony after he leaves office in a lawsuit filed against the federal government over the 2008 bailout of American International Group Inc, according to a person involved in the case. ()
* Euro firm near 5-1/2-month high vs dollar after French vote
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter. * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the electi
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. Metal prices in general, however, are facing their weakest month since May 2016 as investors scale back bullish bets, Standard Chartered said in a report. "We expect stagna