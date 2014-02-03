PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department joined a widening investigation of
banks, private-equity firms and hedge funds that may have
violated anti-bribery laws in dealings with Libya's
government-run investment fund. ()
* Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead of an apparent
drug overdose late Sunday morning in his New York City
apartment, police said. ()
* The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in
Sunday night's Super Bowl XLVIII in a shocking blowout that saw
the greatest quarterback of his generation, Peyton Manning, look
helpless against an immovable Seahawks defense. ()
* After a choppy start to 2014, many portfolio managers are
shifting away from the kinds of investments that did
exceptionally well in 2013 but are vulnerable to large swings.
* Buoyed by strong credit ratings and rising deposits, Asian
banks have become bigger global players as they chase higher
yields and look to diversify their business. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc told the National Labor
Relations Board that it was within its rights when it
disciplined workers for taking part in short strikes, setting up
a legal test of a phenomenon that is reshaping relations between
companies and labor. ()
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc took the offensive in
its effort to fend off a proposed takeover by Men's Wearhouse
Inc, entering talks of its own to buy fellow apparel
retailer Eddie Bauer LLC and issuing a sharply worded rebuke to
its rival's latest bid to negotiate a deal. ()
* KKR is set to open its first office in Spain on
Monday, as the buyout specialist seeks to build on its
billion-euro stake in a country that is attracting a growing
volume of investment from abroad. ()
* AstraZeneca's anti-clotting drug Brilinta was
approved based on a study showing the pill saved lives and
reduced heart attacks. But a drama is unfolding over whether the
drug should have been approved. ()