PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ten big drug companies that have spent billions racing one
another to find breakthroughs on diseases like Alzheimer's have
formed an unusual pact to cooperate on a government-backed
effort to accelerate the discovery of new medicines. ()
* American companies are struggling with falling prices for
a number of their key products amid intense competition and
pressure from cost-conscious customers. Corporate revenues are
showing the strain, whether from lower prices, weak demand or a
combination of the two. ()
* The head of the nation's top telecommunications regulator
conveyed skepticism about further consolidation in the wireless
industry during a meeting with Sprint Corp board members
on Monday, a person briefed on the meeting said. ()
* Revelations about NSA eavesdropping have given foreign
governments an opening to restrict U.S.-based IT companies,
which are being depicted as either too compliant with or
complicit in the spying. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co said it found major accounting
errors in an audit of the 2010 financial statements of UK
software maker Autonomy, the first significant evidence backing
up HP's claim that Autonomy inflated its revenue and profit
before the U.S. company acquired it. ()
* As Panasonic's vaunted television business fades,
a string of lesser-known niche businesses-such as solar panels
and airplane entertainment systems-are rising to take its place.
* Walt Disney's interactive-media unit is preparing to lay
off several hundred people despite a strong launch for its
videogame "Infinity." ()
* Heidrick & Struggles International Inc chose
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner Tracy R.
Wolstencroft as its first outside chief executive, concluding an
unusually long search by the big executive-search company. ()
* A new Pew Research survey on Facebook Inc users,
released 10 years after the social network's founding, sheds new
light on how relationships are changing in the age of social
media. While there are more people than ever using Facebook,
only a small percentage of users are sharing details about their
lives every day. ()
* U.S. regulators plan to require auto makers to equip new
cars and trucks with technology that allows vehicles to
communicate with each other to avoid crashes. ()
* Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc the
world's largest gold miners, are close to selling their jointly
owned Marigold mine in Nevada for more than $250 million,
according to a person familiar with the matter. ()
* Western Union Co will remain under the supervision
of a monitor and faces the possibility of new financial
penalties after Arizona's attorney general said the
money-transfer company had failed to put in place sufficient
controls to prevent money laundering. ()
* America's dominant tobacco company is getting serious
about electronic cigarettes. Marlboro cigarette maker Altria
Group Inc said Monday it will buy e-cigarette upstart
Green Smoke Inc for $110 million in the latest sign the
battery-powered devices are moving from fad to mainstay and pose
a rising competitive threat to traditional smokes. ()
* Volkswagen AG is going to allow employees at
its Chattanooga, Tennesse, plant to vote later this month on
whether to unionize under an agreement it worked out with the
United Auto Workers union. ()
* January's severe cold spell in the United States punished
auto sales with industry volume falling for the first time since
September and most major auto makers blaming the harsh weather
for temporarily depressing vehicle demand. ()
* Duke Energy Corp on Monday said it is in talks to
buy certain generating assets from a power utility in North
Carolina. ()
* Intel Corp unveiled a series of changes to its
executive compensation structure Monday, including boosting the
number of management employees required to own stock. ()
* Lockheed Martin Corp is launching a new civilian
version of its C-130J Super Hercules military cargo aircraft
that a senior executive said could be available for energy and
mining companies to supply remote areas with personnel and
equipment by 2018. ()