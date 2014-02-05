PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 5

Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Satya Nadella is Microsoft Corp's new CEO. But he
ascends as co-founder Bill Gates returns to a more central role
at a company struggling to catch up in mobile and other
fast-moving technologies. ()
* The new health law is projected to reduce the total number
of hours Americans work by the equivalent of 2.3 million
full-time jobs in 2021, a bigger impact on the workforce than
previously expected, according to a nonpartisan congressional
report. The analysis, by the Congressional Budget Office, says a
key factor is people scaling back how much they work and instead
getting health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. ()
* Small banks across the United States are facing a
crunch-time decision over federal aid received during the
financial crisis: repay the funds soon or face a steeper
interest-rate bill. ()
* Morgan Stanley agreed to pay the top U.S. housing
regulator $1.25 billion, the largest legal expense for the Wall
Street firm relating to the financial crisis, to settle a
lawsuit that it sold mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac without adequately disclosing their risks. ()
* Target Corp's chief financial officer told
Congress that software on another 25 checkout machines continued
to steal payment-card data three days after the discounter had
said the malware was removed. ()
* RadioShack Corp plans to close about 500 stores in
the coming months as the electronics retailer continues to work
with advisers on its restructuring. ()
* J.C. Penney Co Inc's sales rose just 2 percent in
its latest quarter, renewing fears about the retailer and
sending its stock down sharply. ()
* The United States is lagging behind other developed
nations in the international race to place more women on
corporate boards. While the ranks of female directors at big
public companies are growing faster in several countries, thanks
to legal mandates or extensive voluntary efforts. ()
* The United States' budding commercial space industry has
sparked an intense debate over the extent to which the federal
government should regulate private space flights for tourists
and orbital-vehicle operations. ()
* Sony Corp is in talks to sell its unprofitable
Vaio personal computer operations to a Japanese investment fund.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb threatened to cut jobs at two
French plants after the government said it planned to seek wider
use of cheaper generics. ()
* Time Warner Inc plans to lay off just under 500
employees, or about 6 percent of its global staff, as part of a
broader effort to simplify the operating structure of its
magazines, a person close to the company said. ()
* Adidas AG sued rival Under Armour Inc on
Tuesday, alleging it infringed on 10 Adidas patents used in the
German company's fitness tracking system called miCoach. ()
* Medical researchers around the world are embracing
genetic-sequencing technologies. Among the most eager are
scientists in Saudi Arabia, which is plagued with diseases that
have genetic roots. ()
* Toyota Motor Corp said solid vehicle sales and a
sharply weaker yen pushed its net profit up more than fivefold
in the latest quarter, prompting it to forecast a record profit
for the full fiscal year. ()
* Google Inc has awarded $100 million in restricted
stock to Executive Chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt, as well
as a cash bonus of $6 million tied to the search giant's 2013
performance. ()
* BP Plc's fourth-quarter profit fell 25 percent, hit
by lower refining margins and lost income from asset sales, as
the company continued to try to recover from the Deepwater
Horizon explosion and oil spill. ()
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a big jump in
profit for its fiscal third quarter and said it planned to
expand men's clothing and accessories into a $1 billion
business, a move that could further dent rival Coach Inc
. ()
* Chrysler Group said its Ram 1500 EcoDiesel truck has
earned a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-estimated rating
of 28 miles a gallon in highway driving, setting a new bar to
top for truck brands, and especially Ford Motor Co's
lightweight, aluminum-bodied F-150, due out later this year. ()
* Panasonic Corp saw a double-digit rise in profit
for the third quarter, as stellar growth in a string of
lesser-known niche businesses offset the decline of its vaunted
television business. ()
* Christie's has withdrawn 85 artworks by Spanish surrealist
Joan Miro from its auctions in London this week, after an uproar
in Portugal over the government's move to sell the works in an
attempt to cut its debt. ()
* Both sides declared victory after jurors delivered a mixed
verdict on a civil lawsuit brought by the Securities and
Exchange Commission against Life Partners Holdings Inc
a Texas seller of life-insurance investments. ()
* A small group of investors are pressuring Yahoo Inc
to revise its approach to hiring and compensation
following Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's expensive firing of
her No. 2 executive. ()