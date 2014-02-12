PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The House on Tuesday approved a bill to extend the federal government's borrowing authority with no strings attached, after Republican leaders dropped all policy demands to avoid a market-rattling confrontation. ()

* The Federal Reserve will keep winding down one of its highest-profile easy-money programs unless the economy takes a serious turn for the worse, Janet Yellen said in her inaugural public appearance since becoming the central bank's first chairwoman. ()

* The two largest bitcoin-trading exchanges came under attack from hackers Tuesday, leaving customers unable to withdraw their money in the latest development to roil the fledgling virtual currency. ()

* Dow Chemical Co rejected investor Dan Loeb's call for the company to split itself in two, saying it already examined the possibility and decided such a move wouldn't be productive. ()

* The European Union's executive body is raising pressure to reduce U.S. influence over the Internet's architecture amid what it called weakened confidence in the network's governance after revelations of U.S. surveillance. ()

* Newell Rubbermaid Inc's Graco is recalling 3.77 million child seats because of defective belt harnesses that in some cases won't unlatch and trap children in the seat. ()

* Food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc said Tuesday it is suing Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and Keurig Inc for anticompetitive acts intended to maintain a monopoly over the cups used in single-serve brewers. ()

* Cellphone tower contractors and the companies that hire them need to strictly comply with safety standards, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday, citing "an alarming increase" in preventable injuries and deaths. ()

* Puerto Rico stepped up preparations for a sale of as much as $3.5 billion in bonds, a test of the financially troubled island's ability to access credit markets. ()

* A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Tuesday that there isn't enough evidence to say the anti-inflammatory painkiller naproxen is safer than other pain drugs when it comes to heart health. ()

* Opower Inc, a company that contracts with utilities to help homeowners reduce energy use, has submitted a confidential filing for an initial public offering, according to two people familiar with the matter. ()