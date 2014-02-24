PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the
* Retail health clinics that are popping up in drugstores
and other outlets shouldn't be used for children's primary-care
needs, the American Academy of Pediatrics said, arguing that
such facilities don't provide the continuity of care that
pediatricians do. ()
* With tax season under way, federal authorities are
stepping up efforts to stop what they call a growing problem of
fraudulent filings seeking tax refunds based on stolen
identities. ()
* Hedge fund Blue Harbor has taken a 2.5 percent stake in
Tribune and is discussing with its management moves
to boost the media company's shares. ()
* CNN says the prime-time talk show "Piers Morgan Live" is
coming to an end after just three years in a key primetime slot.
The program, hosted by former newspaper editor Piers Morgan, had
struggled to gain traction at the 9 p.m. hour, and was routinely
beaten in the ratings by cable competitors. ()
* The activist hedge fund fighting Darden Restaurants Inc
over its plan to spin off Red Lobster is trying a new
tactic: a shareholder vote that could halt the plan. ()
* Netflix Inc has agreed to pay Comcast Corp
to ensure Netflix movies and TV shows stream smoothly
to Comcast customers, a landmark agreement that could set a
precedent. ()
* Boeing Co's machinists at its St. Louis defense
plant agreed Sunday to a seven and a half year contract
extension that will further move the company's unionized
employees away from a defined benefit retirement plan. ()