PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28

* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said bad weather
might explain the patch of soft economic data making headlines
during the past few weeks, but she isn't quite sure. ()
* Insurers are rushing to gather health information from the
new customers they won on public marketplaces in a high-stakes
outreach effort crucial to their hopes of profiting from the
health-care law. ()
* Sandwich chain Quiznos is preparing to file for
bankruptcy-court protection within weeks as it contends with
unhappy franchisees and a $570 million debt load, according to
people with direct knowledge of the matter. ()
* Wells Fargo said it is cutting another 700
mortgage jobs, as the U.S. home refinancing market continues to
cool. ()
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc rejected Men's
Wearhouse Inc's $1.8 billion takeover as "inadequate,"
but in doing so left open the possibility of ultimately agreeing
to a tie-up with its rival. ()
* Freddie Mac reported a record annual profit of $48.7
billion for 2013 on Thursday, powered by a strong rebound in
U.S. home prices and a series of legal and accounting benefits
that reversed earlier losses. ()
* SunTrust Banks Inc is the subject of an
investigation into whether its actions may have resulted in
unspecified losses to Fannie Mae the government-controlled
mortgage-finance company, according to federal filings and
people familiar with the matter. ()
* Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen defended the
corporate-governance practices of the technology industry and
said he recuses himself from boardroom discussions that could
involve companies his firm is backing. ()
* Federal regulators plan to file a legal action against a
unit of mortgage-servicing firm Walter Investment Management
over alleged violations of consumer financial laws, the
company said in a regulatory filing Thursday. ()
* Teens as young as 13 are sometimes shown Facebook
ads inappropriate to their age, underscoring Facebook's
challenge in policing a social network with more than a billion
users and a million advertisers. ()