PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories in
* As a search for clues to the fate of Malaysia Airlines
Flight 370 resumed in the waters off Vietnam on Monday,
air-safety and antiterror authorities on two continents appeared
equally stumped about what direction the probe should take.()
* Western officials are scrambling to loosen Russia's energy
stranglehold on Ukraine, the latest sign of growing pressure on
Moscow to end the crisis.
The options being considered by officials from Brussels to
Washington include larger exports of U.S.-made natural gas,
reversing the flow of natural gas through pipelines from Western
Europe back into Ukraine, and accelerating plans across Europe
to buy more energy from countries other than Russia.()
* A group of newspaper publishers has put the cars.com
online marketplace up for sale for as much as $3 billion, hoping
to cash in on booming values for e-commerce sites, people
familiar with the plans said. ()
* Washington's effort to push banks out of the
mortgage-servicing business is propelling the handling of
customers' loans into companies such as hedge funds and nonbank
financial firms.()
* United Rentals Inc agreed to acquire four
companies supplying pumping equipment to the energy industry and
other users for a total of $780 million. ()
* Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is joining
forces with China's second-largest e-commerce player, JD.com
Inc, in a new partnership aimed at heating up competition with
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. ()
* As smartphone apps undercut traditional Web searches, they
threaten Google's huge ad business. To keep up with mobile
habits, Google needs to convince developers to allow links into
their apps. ()
* An Environmental Protection Agency review board was
pressured by officials at the agency to soften its challenges to
an EPA plan for dealing with a highly contaminated radioactive
waste site in a St. Louis suburb, a former board member and
other people familiar with the matter said. ()
* Federal energy regulators plan to impose new security
rules on electric utilities to make sure they protect major
substations and other facilities critical to the operation of
the electric grid. ()