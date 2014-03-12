REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama notched the lowest approval ratings of his presidency in the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, amid wide pessimism about the economy and deep frustration with Washington. ()

* Nearly six years after the government rescued Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, top members in the Senate and the White House agreed on a framework to wind down the mortgage giants and overhaul the nation's $10 trillion mortgage market. ()

* A senior Malaysia air force official rejected media reports that military radar had picked up signals from the jet over the Strait of Malacca, hundreds of miles from its intended course. ()

* Comcast Corp's proposed takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc has sparked media-industry fears that the combined giant would have too much influence over everything from cable industry pricing to broadband-related services. ()

* General Motors Co's shares tumbled as the automaker faced new investigations on multiple fronts into why it took nearly a decade to recall cars with defects tied to 12 deaths.

* China's top central banker put the country on course to free up interest rates on bank deposits within two years, an unprecedented move that would force the nation's lenders to compete for customers by offering the best terms. ()

* Some property owners in Pennsylvania, a state caught up in a natural-gas drilling boom, are accusing Chesapeake Energy Corp of shortchanging them on royalty payments for pumping oil and gas from their land. ()

* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc agreed to be bought by Men's Wearhouse Inc for roughly $1.8 billion, in an agreement that ends a colorful takeover battle between the rival suit retailers. ()

* Tesla Motors Inc will stop selling its luxury electric cars in New Jersey on April 1, after the state said Tuesday it would not license the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, bypassing franchised dealers. ()

* Walt Disney Co is in talks to acquire popular online-video producer Maker Studios for about $500 million, said people with knowledge of the discussions, a deal that could give the entertainment giant better access to a young teen audience whose tastes are shifting to Web-based video. ()

* SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son characterized U.S. wireless service as dismal while reaffirming that his company wants a bigger part of the market. ()

* Amazon.com Inc is hoping to offer an on-demand music-streaming service to customers of its Amazon Prime program, but it may limit how much a person can listen to any given song, according to people familiar with the matter. ()