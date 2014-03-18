PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 18

March 18 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Surging prices for food staples from coffee to meat to
vegetables are driving up the cost of groceries in the United
States, pinching consumers and companies that are still
grappling with a sluggish economic recovery. ()
* General Motors said it recalled 1.7 million more
vehicles as Chief Executive Mary Barra stepped up her response
to the company's vehicle-defect problem, announcing three new
safety recalls and vowing to change the way the auto maker
handles recalls. ()
* A feud has erupted among distillers Brown-Forman Corp
and Diageo Plc over a seemingly simple question:
When is a whiskey "Tennessee Whiskey"? ()
* WhatsApp will soon belong to Facebook but the
messaging app maker says it won't approach privacy the same way
as its soon-to-be-parent company. On Monday, WhatsApp updated
its app, rolling out a new user settings screen dedicated to
privacy. It also published a blog post promising not to change
what data it collects from users, and how it collects it. ()
* General Electric Co's retail credit business is
facing a pair of probes from federal regulators over possible
violations of consumer financial laws, disclosures that were
released in paperwork for a planned initial public offering of
the business.()
* Langham Hospitality Group tapped on Monday a Ritz Carlton
veteran as its new chief executive, part of the Hong Kong-based
company's plan to expand its brands worldwide. ()
* Amazon.com Inc will begin shipping its
long-awaited video-streaming device in early April, through its
website as well as retailers including Best Buy Co and Staples
Inc, said people familiar with the company's plans. ()