PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama ordered a second round of financial sanctions on Russian officials and a St. Petersburg bank over Crimea, and the European Union added names to its sanctions list. Moscow responded with penalties against nine U.S. officials. (link.reuters.com/zes77v)

* The Federal Reserve's annual test of big banks' financial health showed the largest U.S. firms are strong enough to withstand a severe economic downturn, a sign that many will get the green light soon to reward investors by raising dividends and buying back shares. The Fed said 29 of the 30 largest institutions have enough capital to continue lending even when faced with a hypothetical jolt to the U.S. economy lasting into 2015, including a severe drop in housing prices and a spike in unemployment. (link.reuters.com/bus77v)

* Symantec Corp, the computer-security company synonymous with "antivirus," fired Chief Executive Steve Bennett amid sagging revenue and slumping shares, the second time it has dumped a CEO in less than two years. (link.reuters.com/dus77v)

* Airbnb Inc, which once sold novelty cereal boxes to stay afloat before emerging as a threat to the hotel industry, is close to becoming one of the world's most valuable startups. The online service that lets people rent their homes to travelers is in advanced talks to raise capital that would value it at about $10 billion. (link.reuters.com/hus77v)

* Major bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox said it found nearly a quarter of the bitcoins it previously said were lost, raising questions about how much of the missing total could eventually be recovered. (link.reuters.com/jus77v)

* The White House is testing smartphones from Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics Inc for internal use, threatening one of the last and most high-profile strongholds of BlackBerry Ltd. (link.reuters.com/nus77v)

* Exxon Mobil Corp has agreed to disclose how the regulation of carbon emissions could affect the value of its oil and gas holdings, a sign that America's biggest energy company is stepping up efforts to address shareholders' environmental concerns. (link.reuters.com/rus77v)

* Hewlett-Packard Co shareholders have forgiven three company directors they heavily criticized for presiding during some of the firm's most troubled periods. The company's longest-serving directors Marc Andreessen, Raymond Lane and Rajiv Gupta, were re-elected by shareholders at HP's annual meeting on Wednesday, the results weren't released. (link.reuters.com/vus77v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)