PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

April 21 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some of tech's biggest names - Steve Jobs, Eric Schmidt,
Sergey Brin, Bill Campbell - conferred and squabbled and made
peace privately for years, documents in a current Silicon Valley
antitrust case reveal. But they were unable to pull a new
company into the club, the court documents show: Facebook
declined their friend request. (r.reuters.com/jym68v)
* Federal officials are considering spending more than $1
billion of the remaining $3.6 billion of rebuilding aid on
disasters other than superstorm Sandy, money that New York and
New Jersey are banking on to finish repairs to thousands of
homes and complete major infrastructure projects. (r.reuters.com/can68v)
* Richard Branson made headlines in 2010 when he boasted
that Virgin Hotels, his new boutique hospitality brand, would
shake up the industry. The first property was projected to open
within 18 months, with up to two dozen more operating within
seven years. Nearly four years after Branson's boast, Virgin
Hotels still has not opened a single property, and has had to
deal with the departure of two top executives. (r.reuters.com/nan68v)
* Business economists' outlook for near-term hiring
strengthened this spring to the highest mark in nearly three
years, a new survey found. The poll by the National Association
for Business Economics said 43 percent of corporate economists
expect hiring within their firm or industry to increase during
the next six months. (r.reuters.com/gan68v)
* A case pending before a federal appeals court could help
define a financial crime that has been in the spotlight for the
past few years. At issue in the appeal is whether, to be
considered to have traded on confidential material information,
a trader must have known the tip had been illegally disclosed in
exchange for a reward. (r.reuters.com/jan68v)
* A long-running battle between Apple Inc and
Google Inc for mobile dominance is spreading to the
most lucrative genre of apps: videogames. The two Silicon Valley
giants have been wooing game developers to ensure that top-tier
game titles arrive first on devices powered by their respective
operating systems, people familiar with the situation said. (r.reuters.com/dym68v)
* With 10 days left in April, General Motors Co needs
a strong finish in new-car and pickup-truck sales for the month
to persuade Wall Street its recall problems are not keeping
customers away from showrooms. (r.reuters.com/qan68v)
* Samsung Electronics Co overtook Apple Inc
to become the world's biggest smartphone maker by
selling hardware using Google Inc's popular Android
operating system. As it tries to beef up in software, the South
Korean tech giant has been hiring more engineers to develop its
own platform and applications for mobile devices, wearables and
other consumer electronics. (r.reuters.com/wym68v)
* Pomegranate-juice maker POM Wonderful LLC, owned by Los
Angeles billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick, heads to the
Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to revive a lawsuit accusing
Coca-Cola Co of misleading consumers about the contents of a
rival fruit beverage. Next week, POM is scheduled to appear in
federal appeals court, where it is battling Federal Trade
Commission findings that the company engaged in product
deception of its own. (r.reuters.com/fym68v)
* Commercial real estate data firm CoStar Group Inc
has forced a small competitor, New York startup CompStak Inc, to
give up the names of four CompStak users who CoStar alleges
violated its licensing agreement. CompStak turned over the names
Friday under a ruling by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein
in Manhattan. CoStar alleges the individuals infringed its
copyrights by providing CompStak with CoStar data. (r.reuters.com/qym68v)
* BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc
and Fidelity Investments are among the mutual-fund firms pushing
into Silicon Valley at a record pace, snapping up stakes in
high-profile startup companies including Airbnb Inc, Dropbox Inc
and Pinterest Inc. (r.reuters.com/hym68v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)