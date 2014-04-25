PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is working on a plan that could make its initial public offering the largest in history. The Chinese e-commerce giant and its bankers are discussing adding new shares to the deal, a move that would enable the company to raise funds for itself alongside some of its current investors, according to people familiar with the deal. No final decision has been made, but the addition of new Alibaba shares could help push the IPO beyond $20 billion. (r.reuters.com/keq78v)

* Amazon is testing its own delivery network for the final leg of a package's journey to consumers, putting it closer to same-day shipping. Delivering its own packages will give Amazon, stung by Christmas shipping delays, more control over the shopping experience. (r.reuters.com/req78v)

* Four big Silicon Valley technology companies - Apple , Google, Intel and Adobe Systems , agreed to settle a lawsuit in which 64,000 employees accused them of conspiring not to recruit each other's workers, depressing wages. A person close to the defendants said the settlement price was around $325 million. (r.reuters.com/seq78v)

* GE is in talks to buy the energy operations of France's Alstom, a move that would help the U.S. company reduce its reliance on its finance business. GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt is under pressure to boost earnings from areas such as jet engines, medical devices and power plants to reduce the company's reliance on its finance arm. A deal for the French engineering company's power-generation and transmission-grid assets would do that at a stroke. (r.reuters.com/teq78v)

* In one of the last major pending cases stemming from the financial crisis against an individual, former Bank of America Corp's finance chief Joe Price has agreed to pay $7.5 million under an agreement with New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. The move ends a long-running legal battle over the lender's crisis-era acquisition of Merrill Lynch. (r.reuters.com/weq78v)

* Jack Ma, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is pouring much of his personal wealth into the creation of one of Asia's largest philanthropic trusts, highlighting what many see as the dawn of a new era of giving among China's freshly minted billionaires. (r.reuters.com/fuq78v)

* Scott Price, the chief executive of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Asia division, who presided over the region as it dropped plans to open retail stores in India and contended with authorities in China over food-safety fines, is stepping down from his role to take an international strategy position at the company's Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. (r.reuters.com/zuq78v)

* KKR & Co plans to allow its investors to sell portions of their stakes in buyout funds through a private market run by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, thought to be the first time pieces of these exclusive vehicles have been traded this way in the United States. (r.reuters.com/raq78v)

* A Los Angeles federal judge Thursday sentenced former KPMG LLP partner Scott London to 14 months in prison for insider trading. London pleaded guilty last year to an insider-trading scheme, admitting that he passed sensitive information to a friend about KPMG clients, including Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc. (r.reuters.com/wyq78v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)