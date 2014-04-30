PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 30

April 30 The following are the top stories in
* Americans in large numbers want the United States to
reduce its role in world affairs even as a showdown with Russia
over Ukraine preoccupies Washington, a Wall Street Journal/NBC
News poll finds. In a marked change from past decades, nearly
half of those surveyed want the United States to be less active
on the global stage, with fewer than one-fifth calling for more
active engagement. (r.reuters.com/kyv88v)
* Federal prosecutors are planning to criminally charge BNP
Paribas SA for doing business with countries subject
to U.S. economic sanctions, including Iran, Sudan and Cuba. If
the government goes ahead with charges against the parent of the
Paris-based bank, it could lead to the first guilty plea by a
bank in decades. (r.reuters.com/huv88v)
* French industrial conglomerate Alstom on
Wednesday decided to review a 12.35 billion euro ($17.12
billion) acquisition bid made by General Electric for its
power equipment division by the end of the month, giving GE a
lead over rival Siemens. Alstom's board unanimously
acknowledged the "strategic and industrial merits" of the GE
offer. (r.reuters.com/suv88v)
* Johnson & Johnson, the largest maker of a device
used in a popular uterine surgery, said it has suspended sales
of the tools called power morcellators amid concerns about their
potential to spread a rare but deadly cancer. (r.reuters.com/jev88v)
* Energy Future, the former TXU, filed for one of the
biggest bankruptcies on record, surrendering to a misguided bet
on natural-gas prices and a debt load of over $40 billion. (r.reuters.com/puv88v)
* In an unprecedented move, the National Basketball
Association commissioner on Tuesday banned the owner of the Los
Angeles Clippers from running his team or associating with the
league for life, after recordings of his racist comments became
public, causing outrage on the court and sending advertisers
fleeing. Commissioner Adam Silver also levied a $2.5 million
fine against Clippers owner Donald Sterling. (r.reuters.com/kev88v)
* Chinese pork producer WH Group scrapped what could have
been the world's biggest initial public offering in a year when
investors balked at the high price. The failed IPO stands in
contrast to the success eight months ago when WH Group, then
known as Shuanghui International Holdings, bought Smithfield
Foods in the biggest-ever Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company.
(r.reuters.com/xuv88v)
