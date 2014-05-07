PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 7

May 7 The following are the top stories in the
* U.S. regulators have expanded their investigation into
large banks' hiring practices in Asia, seeking more information
from at least five U.S. and European firms. The SEC in early
March sent letters to a group of companies including Credit
Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc and UBS
seeking more information about their hiring in Asia. (r.reuters.com/xad29v)
* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N filed
plans to offer its shares in the United States, valuing itself
at more than $100 billion, and confirming its size and scale
ahead of what is expected to be one of the largest stock
listings in history. (r.reuters.com/bed29v)
* Twitter Inc's early investors and employees got
their first big chance to sell their stock on Tuesday since the
social-media company went public in November. And they took it.
A surge in selling pummeled the stock, sending it down 18
percent and wiping out $4 billion of market value. (r.reuters.com/ded29v)
* Target Corp isn't the only U.S. retailer looking
for a new boss - and new ideas. Department store chain J.C.
Penney Co, teen retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc
and a handful of others are also on the hunt for chief
executives. The turnover at the top - and in some cases the
extended searches for replacements - are further evidence of the
pressure on an industry where once successful models are out of
step with Americans' new shopping habits. (r.reuters.com/gud29v)
* Merck & Co is getting out of the business of
making Claritin allergy medicines and Coppertone sunscreens,
selling off its over-the-counter business to Bayer AG
for $14.2 billion. The deal is the latest in a wave of mergers
and acquisitions that is reshaping the global pharmaceutical
industry. (r.reuters.com/ged29v)
* New York's spring auctions got off to a trotting, if not
sprint-speed, start Tuesday as Christie's sold $285.9 million
worth of Impressionist and modern art. (r.reuters.com/xed29v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)