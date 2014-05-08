PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8

May 8 The following are the top stories in the
* Vladimir Putin softened his attacks on a presidential
election and said his troops had withdrawn from the border, but
the United States dismissed the changed tone as insufficient. (r.reuters.com/wyk29v)
* Strains between China and its neighbors burst to the
surface in two parts of the South China Sea, taking the
high-stakes struggle for control over the waters to new levels
of friction. (r.reuters.com/gam29v)
* Libyan investigators pursuing former officials' wealth
believe the family of Ali Dabaiba, who ran a state agency under
Gadhafi, put some of its money into the high-end London
real-estate firm Chesterton Humberts. (r.reuters.com/qam29v)
* Pizza makers are paying serious dough for the seal of
approval from a non-profit group founded in Naples, Italy, to
"promote and protect ... true Neapolitan pizza." The
association's aims are similar to groups that safeguard
everything from French sparkling wine to Italian cheese. But the
goals differ in that the pizza people say that "true" pizza can
come from anywhere as long as it is made according to the
"traditional methods" and conforms to an exacting series of
standards. (r.reuters.com/ryk29v)
* Fed chief Janet Yellen offered a mostly upbeat economic
outlook but signaled that her broad optimism has not altered the
central bank's plan to keep short-term interest rates near zero
for the foreseeable future. In testimony before Congress's Joint
Economic Committee on Wednesday, Yellen said the economy was on
track for "solid growth" in the current quarter after a harsh
winter, but she held out housing as a potentially more lasting
problem. (r.reuters.com/nam29v)
* FedEx Corp is changing the way it charges to ship
bulky packages, jolting e-commerce companies with price
increases for delivering items as diverse as diapers, shoes and
paper towels. Instead of charging by weight alone, all ground
packages will now be priced according to size. In effect, that
will mean a price increase on more than a third of its U.S.
ground shipments. (r.reuters.com/vam29v)
* A bumpy trading environment is tripping up hedge funds.
Big stumbles by some star managers drove hedge funds to
back-to-back monthly declines for the first time in two years,
according to researcher HFR Inc. (r.reuters.com/zam29v)
* Two large consumer debt-buying firms have agreed to halt
lawsuits against borrowers and to pay fines under separate
settlements with New York's attorney general Eric Schneiderman,
who alleged that Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc and
Sherman Financial Group violated New York law by seeking court
judgments against consumers even when the statute of limitations
on the claims had expired. (r.reuters.com/mam29v)
* DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc to evaluate a possible combination with AT&T Inc
, a sign the satellite broadcaster is seriously considering
a deal with the telecom giant. (r.reuters.com/tam29v)
