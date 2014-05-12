PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In their search for the next chief executive at AIG
, the insurer's directors have narrowed the field of
internal candidates to two executives - Peter Hancock and Jay
Wintrob, according to people familiar with the matter. The
directors are considering external prospects, but going outside
isn't likely unless Hancock and Wintrob fall out of favor. (r.reuters.com/sub39v)
* British Sky Broadcasting Group PLC confirmed on
Monday that it has initiated preliminary discussions with 21st
Century Fox Inc over the potential acquisition of its pay TV
assets in Germany and Italy. (r.reuters.com/wub39v)
* Lee Kun-hee, the 72-year-old chairman of Samsung
Electronics Co, had trouble breathing late Saturday
and was sent to a hospital emergency room near his home. Lee
showed symptoms of cardiac arrest and the hospital staff had to
perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to Samsung
Medical Center, where Lee was being treated on Sunday. (r.reuters.com/nyz29v)
* U.S. pension funds face a dilemma of capital flowing back
from private-equity investments. Cash coming back from
private-equity investments is upsetting the careful balance of
investments that pension funds must maintain to achieve steady
returns over decades to pay thousands of retirees. (r.reuters.com/xub39v)
* The two main U.S. inflation gauges, the Labor
Department's consumer-price index and the Commerce Department's
personal consumption expenditures price index, are hovering near
the lowest levels ever seen outside of recessions. Both sit
poised to drift upward. Wholesale and import prices show signs
of picking up, and some items that briefly declined in price
over the past year - such as prescription drugs, financial fees
and garments - have started climbing again. (r.reuters.com/cyb39v)
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is reviewing its
relationships with several hundred U.S. clients that use the
bank for back-office functions. The bank has been examining its
relationships with so-called domestic correspondent banks, for
which it clears payments and processes other transactions. (r.reuters.com/dyb39v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)