PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 13

* AT&T Inc is close to sealing a takeover of DirecTV
that could value the satellite-television provider at
about $50 billion. The two sides are discussing a deal that
would involve a mix of cash and AT&T stock. An agreement could
be reached in two weeks if not sooner, people familiar with the
matter said. (r.reuters.com/dyg39v)
* Pfizer Inc laid out a case for its proposed $106
billion takeover of AstraZeneca PLC in documents sent on
Monday to two U.K. parliamentary committees. For the first time,
Pfizer said that its five-year commitments to the U.K. - made 10
days ago as part of an unsolicited takeover bid of $84.26 a
share - were legally binding. AstraZeneca rejected the offer,
saying the proposal substantially undervalued the company. (r.reuters.com/hyg39v)
* Hillshire Brands Co agreed to buy Pinnacle Foods
Inc for $4.3 billion in a bet that mixing hot dogs and
frozen cakes with pickles, syrup and salad dressing will add up
to a more appetizing business. The deal, announced on Monday,
would create a company with about $6.6 billion in annual revenue
and a broad array of brands including Hillshire's namesake lunch
meats, Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs. (r.reuters.com/jyg39v)
* Several major advertisers, including MasterCard Inc
, Mondelez International and Verizon Wireless
in the past year have moved a portion of the money they
previously spent on television to online outlets, conscious that
viewers are more frequently watching video online. And with
online outlets in recent weeks unveiling plans to ramp up their
programming, more shifts are likely, say media buyers. (r.reuters.com/nyg39v)
* London Stock Exchange Group PLC has emerged as a
contender for Russell Investments, the stock-index and
asset-management business that is on the auction block. The U.K.
stock-exchange operator is among a small group of late-stage
bidders for Russell, which Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co
officially put on the auction block early this year.
(r.reuters.com/ryg39v)
* Citizens Financial Group Inc filed for an initial public
offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
In the filing, Citizens said the number of shares to be offered
and the price range for the proposed deal haven't yet been
determined. However, it plans to raise up to $100 million in the
offering. (r.reuters.com/wyg39v)
* Federal prosecutors asked a judge for a stiff sentence of
more than five years in prison for Michael Steinberg, a former
senior employee of SAC Capital Advisors LP convicted of insider
trading last year. Steinberg, who is free on bail, is scheduled
to be sentenced Friday in federal court in Manhattan. (r.reuters.com/zyg39v)
* Becker Drapkin Management LP, an activist investor that
targets smaller companies, has taken a 7.2 percent stake in XO
Group Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
The investment fund supports XO Group's recently named Chief
Executive Michael Steib but is raising questions about the
continued operational role of co-founder and Chairman David Liu
and losses piling up under Liu's watch in China. (r.reuters.com/cah39v)
