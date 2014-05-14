PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 14

May 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Thousands more victims of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme
could receive compensation for their losses. The early findings
of a new claims process administered by the Justice Department
said the large number of claims suggests the fraud was even
bigger than previously known. (r.reuters.com/hup39v)
* Chinese authorities on Wednesday accused GlaxoSmithKline
Plc's former China chief Mark Reilly of ordering
subordinates to commit bribery. Officials with China's Ministry
of Public Security said Reilly allegedly pressed his sales teams
to bribe hospitals, doctors and health institutions. (r.reuters.com/qup39v)
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP on Tuesday called
for a non-binding referendum among Allergan shareholders
on whether the company should negotiate to sell itself to
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. The move
comes a day after Allergan rejected the $46 billion
stock-and-cash offer that Valeant made last month. (r.reuters.com/sup39v)
* The Federal Reserve warned it may need to take additional
action to rein in banks' funding of corporate takeovers after
observing continued deterioration of lending standards this
year. The Fed and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
told banks in March 2013 to avoid funding takeover deals that
would leave companies with high levels of debt. (r.reuters.com/xup39v)
* Radio giant Cumulus Media Inc and Nashville
record company Big Machine Label Group have entered into an
unusual joint venture called Nash Icons, which will feed radio
stations across the country stage-related events such as
concerts and television specials. (r.reuters.com/zup39v)
* Anthony Noto, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc investment
banker who helped shepherd Twitter Inc's initial public
offering, is leaving the firm to join Coatue Management LLC, a
hedge fund. (r.reuters.com/byp39v)
* Christie's in New York made auction history on Tuesday
when it sold $745 million worth of contemporary art in less time
than it takes to watch a basketball game. The auction house's
total surpassed its $691.6 million landmark sale last November
and reset records for artists like Alexander Calder and Barnett
Newman, whose black-and-tan abstract, "Black Fire I," sold for
$84.2 million. (r.reuters.com/tup39v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)