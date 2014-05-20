PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Credit Suisse Group AG became the first financial institution in more than a decade to plead guilty to a crime Monday when the Swiss bank admitted it conspired to aid tax evasion and agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle a long-running probe by the U.S. Justice Department.(r.reuters.com/kut49v)

* Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday announced charges against the creators of software called Blackshades that hackers around the world allegedly used to hijack hundreds of thousands of computers, allowing them to spy on victims through computer webcams and steal financial information. (r.reuters.com/nut49v)

* U.K.-based defense products maker Cobham PLC has reached a deal to buy Aeroflex Holding Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. Cobham has agreed to pay $10.50 a share in cash, said the people, or about $900 million. The price represents a 26 percent premium to where Aeroflex's shares closed on Monday. (r.reuters.com/put49v)

* Activist investor William Ackman sent an open letter Monday to Allergan Inc's board, claiming that the group failed in its duties when it rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from fellow pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (r.reuters.com/rut49v)

* Cisco Systems Inc unveiled two special-purpose desktop computers for videoconferencing, along with a new service enabling users of different devices and services to connect for online meetings. (r.reuters.com/sut49v)

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is asking customers not to bring guns into stores after gun-rights activists carried rifles in one of its restaurants, making it the latest big consumer name to be drawn into the debate over firearms. (r.reuters.com/vut49v)

* Billionaire Donald Bren's Irvine Co has reached a deal to buy a 60-story Chicago tower for $850 million in what would be the city's highest price ever paid a square foot for an office building. (r.reuters.com/wut49v)

(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)