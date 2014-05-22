PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22

May 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen has argued
consistently in recent months that labor markets are abundant
with slack that will hold inflation and wages down. But she
hasn't convinced all her colleagues. Minutes of the Fed's April
29-30 policy meeting showed a lengthy debate on this subject and
suggested labor-market slack will become an important
battleground in the central bank's coming discussions about how
long to continue its low-interest-rate policies. (r.reuters.com/pyj59v)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is ceding most of its
ground on the New York Stock Exchange's trading floor. IMC
Financial Markets, a Dutch high-speed trading firm, agreed on
Wednesday to acquire Goldman's rights to operate as a designated
market maker in more than 600 New York Stock Exchange-listed
stocks, according to Scott Knudsen, IMC's Chicago-based head of
trading. IMC will also hire about 15 floor brokers from the Wall
Street firm. (r.reuters.com/tyj59v)
* Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc
are in advanced talks to combine in a deal that would
dramatically reshape the U.S. tobacco landscape, creating a
powerful No. 2 to industry leader Altria Group Inc,
according to a person familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/vyj59v)
* The claws are out for the entire board of Darden
Restaurants Inc after it agreed last week to sell its
Red Lobster chain. Starboard Value LP, an activist investor that
didn't want Darden to sell Red Lobster alone, is now launching a
fight to take over the board, according to people familiar with
the matter. (r.reuters.com/xyj59v)
* EBay Inc on Wednesday asked the 145 million
registered users of its namesake marketplace to change their
passwords following a cyber attack that compromised a database
containing encrypted passwords and other data. (r.reuters.com/zyj59v)
* Three days after AstraZeneca PLC slammed the door
on Pfizer Inc's latest $120 billion takeover offer, some
big investors in the British drugs giant are refusing to give
up. AstraZeneca's sixth-largest investor, Legal & General Group
PLC, is urging the company's board to reverse its
rejection of the deal, two people familiar with the situation
said. (r.reuters.com/fak59v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)