PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Top U.S. securities regulators are embracing a plan
designed to shift more stock trading onto exchanges and away
from private trading venues operated by banks and other firms,
according to people familiar with the discussions. The move,
which could deliver a blow to bank trading operations, is
expected to be part of a coming Securities and Exchange
Commission pilot program aimed at boosting trading in the stocks
of smaller companies. (r.reuters.com/qef69v)
* Pfizer Inc dropped its pursuit of British rival
AstraZeneca Plc, leaving both drug makers to overcome
aging pipelines and market pressures alone. Pfizer had been
chasing AstraZeneca since November in an effort to create the
world's biggest pharmaceutical company. (r.reuters.com/xef69v)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc needs a more independent board
in order to improve directors' handling of a protracted
foreign-bribery probe and executive pay, a prominent proxy
adviser said. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc, which
advises big shareholders like mutual funds how to vote on
corporate ballots, is concerned the company has not disclosed
which, if any, of its executives might be found culpable in an
investigation into alleged bribery overseas. (r.reuters.com/zef69v)
* Intuit Inc has agreed to buy bill-payment service
Check Inc. for $360 million, according to two people familiar
with the situation. The deal was signed on Friday and the two
companies plan to announce it Tuesday, one of the people said.
(r.reuters.com/buf69v)
* Federal and state officials are conducting probes into
for-profit colleges over concerns that schools are marketing
career-training programs that lack proper accreditation for
students in certain fields, according to government agencies and
regulatory filings. (r.reuters.com/duf69v)
