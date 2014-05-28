PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 28

May 28 The following are the top stories in the
* Google Inc's co-founder Sergey Brin said it has
developed prototype cars for fully autonomous driving. In a
promotional video, Google showed off one of the prototypes, a
two-seater vehicle that resembles a gondola on wheels. It has no
steering wheel, accelerator pedal or brake pedal. Instead, the
car relies on its own sensors and software to do the work. (r.reuters.com/nan69v)
* General Electric Co is willing to partner with
French government in a possible alliance, Chief Executive
Jeffrey Immelt told French lawmakers Tuesday as he tried to win
their support for the company's $17 billion bid for Alstom SA's
power equipment business. (r.reuters.com/san69v)
* Pilgrim's Pride Corp swooped in with a $5.5
billion offer for Hillshire Brands Co, maker of Jimmy
Dean sausage and Ball Park hot dogs, a surprise bid that could
upend Hillshire's plan to expand its supermarket sway by buying
Pinnacle Foods Inc. (r.reuters.com/van69v)
* After a turbulent few months marked by a management
shake-up, lackluster performance and client withdrawals, Pacific
Investment Management Co is turning to a familiar face to help
soothe nervous investors. The money manager, based in Newport
Beach, California, said it had rehired Paul McCulley, a former
senior executive. (r.reuters.com/wan69v)
* Amazon.com Inc said Tuesday it does not expect a
quick resolution of a contract dispute with Hachette Book Group
that has led to Amazon restricting the sale of some Hachette
titles. (r.reuters.com/xan69v)
* Congress should require data brokers to tell consumers
more about how they collect and use information and give
consumers greater control over their personal data, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/zan69v)
