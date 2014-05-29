PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Apple Inc said on Wednesday it is buying Beats
Electronics LLC for $3 billion to bolster a music business that
has lost some of its mojo, as streaming-music services
encroached on the downloads dominated by Apple's iTunes service.
* One of the General Motors Co engineers at the
center of the controversy over the company's handling of a
deadly ignition switch defect has met with congressional
investigators, indicating lawmakers are accelerating their
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, having
so far been spurned by takeover target Allergan Inc,
raised its offer to buy the Botox maker to $49.4 billion and
sold the rights to some of its skin-care products in an attempt
to smooth the antitrust review process if its unsolicited
* Hachette Book Group hit back at Amazon.com Inc on
Wednesday, rebuffing the retailer's suggestion that the two
jointly compensate authors affected by a dispute between the
* Boeing Co said on Wednesday that U.S. air-safety
regulators cleared its 787-8 Dreamliner to operate on a wider
range of routes, with the jet able to handle longer oceanic and
polar crossings as much as five-and-a-half-hours from a suitable
* Prominent proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services
urged the ouster of most Target Corp board members for
failing to manage risks and protect the company from a massive
data breach at the end of last year, a warning to corporate
