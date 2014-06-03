PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories in the
* The Phoenix VA Health Care System, at the heart of the
crisis at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is among a number
of VA hospitals that show significantly higher rates of
mortality and dangerous infections than the agency's top-tier
hospitals, internal records show. (r.reuters.com/xus79v)
* Two years after three major book publishers settled a
major civil antitrust lawsuit with the federal government, the
Justice Department has gone back to the publishers asking about
any recent pricing discussions they may have had with others in
the industry, say people familiar with the situation. (r.reuters.com/mes79v)
* New federal caps on carbon emissions unveiled by the
Environmental Protection Agency on Monday would force sweeping
changes in the U.S. electric system but wouldn't deliver the
knockout blow to coal that mining companies and some power
producers had feared. The proposed regulations give both states
and utilities credit for reductions they already have made,
including moving from coal to more natural gas and deploying
renewable energy. (r.reuters.com/cus79v)
* Pilgrim's Pride Corp raised its offer for
Hillshire Brands Co by more than $1 billion, according
to people familiar with the matter. The new offer from
Pilgrim's, a unit of Brazilian meat giant JBS SA,
values the Chicago-based meats and desserts company at $55 a
share, or more than $6.7 billion. (r.reuters.com/mur79v)
* United States Steel Corp said it would temporarily
close plants in Texas and Pennsylvania and blamed
illegally-priced imports, raising the volume on trade disputes
with China and South Korea. The steel-maker's decision to close
its plants will affect 260 workers. (r.reuters.com/fus79v)
* A dozen companies including Google Inc, J. Crew
Group Inc, and Deere & Co acknowledged they or their
suppliers may have obtained metals from mines in a region known
to use mining to fund armed militias, according to filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/jus79v)
* The Pentagon on Monday awarded Lockheed Martin Corp
a $915 million contract for the first phase of its Space
Fence, a radar system that would track more of the fast-growing
field of debris in space that threatens satellites and manned
spacecraft. (r.reuters.com/pus79v)
* Live Nation Entertainment Inc's Ticketmaster
agreed to a tentative settlement in a 2003 class action lawsuit
that, if approved, would offer to issue roughly $400 million in
credit to 50 million ticket buyers. (r.reuters.com/rus79v)
* Activist investor William Ackman and Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc shifted their
strategy yet again as they looked to pressure Allergan Inc
on Monday to succumb to a $52.7 billion takeover. Ackman
will now seek a more definitive vote to throw out a majority of
Allergan's board. (r.reuters.com/zus79v)
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to make it
easier to hold companies liable for encouraging others to commit
patent infringement. The ruling, which came in patent litigation
between Internet services companies Akamai Technologies Inc
and Limelight Networks Inc restored prior
legal rules that were loosened when a U.S. appeals court sided
with Akamai in 2012. (r.reuters.com/cys79v)
* Patients with the skin cancer melanoma, who received
drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Merck & Co Inc
, have survived longer than other cancer patients.
Doctors say the outcomes were impressive because until recently,
most patients with advanced melanoma could be expected to live
for less than a year. (r.reuters.com/fys79v)
* The Federal Reserve is hiring Thomas Sullivan, who served
as Connecticut Insurance Commissioner during the financial
crisis, to lead its oversight of big insurance firms. Sullivan
will lead oversight of some of the nation's largest insurers and
represent the Fed in global discussions about rules for the
industry. (r.reuters.com/gys79v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)