PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Slammed by declining revenue, the trading businesses
inside the biggest global investment banks are expected to
suffer job losses that could run into the thousands by the end
of the year. The culprit: a persistent gap between revenue and
employment. (r.reuters.com/suh89v)
* An internal probe of General Motors Co's delay in
recalling cars with defective ignition switches linked to at
least 13 deaths is expected to conclude there was no concerted
coverup and clear senior management of blame. (r.reuters.com/qah89v)
* The prospect of massive penalties for allegedly violating
U.S. sanctions has sparked a debate within BNP Paribas SA's
executive suites over whether top officials, including
the French bank's chairman, should resign. (r.reuters.com/keg89v)
* Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc have agreed
on the broad outlines of a merger valuing T-Mobile at around $32
billion, as recent regulatory developments convinced executives
at both telecommunications companies that they have an opening
to get a deal approved. (r.reuters.com/vuh89v)
* A planned $50 billion merger between cement giants Holcim
Ltd of Switzerland and Lafarge SA of France
still faces significant hurdles in Europe as the companies seek
to reshape an industry that is already under investigation on
several fronts by European Union antitrust authorities. (r.reuters.com/nuh89v)
* China's powerful state-run television broadcaster
criticized Microsoft Corp's Windows 8 operating system
in a national news show on Wednesday, adding to the software
maker's challenges in a traditionally tough market. In its
widely watched noon news broadcast, China Central Television
aired a segment that questioned the operating system's security.
(r.reuters.com/muh89v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)