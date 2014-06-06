PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Bank of America is in talks to pay at least $12
billion to settle probes by the Justice Department and a number
of states into the bank's alleged handling of shoddy mortgages.
(r.reuters.com/rap89v)
* General Motors Co CEO Mary Barra vowed to upend the
corporate culture responsible for what she denounced as a
"pattern of incompetence and neglect" in the auto maker's
failure to recall cars equipped with a defective ignition
switch. (r.reuters.com/buq89v)
* Oil-sands and other Canadian crude-oil producers, who have
long exported mainly to the United States, would like to
diversify their markets but are stymied by poor access to ocean
ports. (r.reuters.com/cuq89v)
* SEC Chair Mary Jo White unveiled a sweeping set of
initiatives to address mounting concerns about the impact of
computer-driven trading on the stock market. (r.reuters.com/fuq89v)
* Credit unions are loosening lending standards and piling
into longer-term assets, exposing the firms to potentially
significant losses if interest rates rise and worrying
regulators. (r.reuters.com/huq89v)
* Shareholders at four companies - Valero Energy Corp
, Gannett Co, Boston Properties Inc and
Dean Foods Co, have voted in recent weeks to prevent
executives from cashing in on certain stock bonuses if their
companies are sold, the latest sign that investors are pushing
back on the generous pay packages in the event of a merger or
sale. (r.reuters.com/juq89v)
