PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 26

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman and CEO Warren Buffett is helping finance Burger King Worldwide Inc's takeover of Canadian coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc , according to people familiar with the matter, in a surprise twist that thrusts the billionaire into a debate over U.S. taxes. (on.wsj.com/1vIpQae)

* The Pentagon is preparing to send surveillance aircraft, including drones, into Syrian airspace to gather intelligence on Islamist targets, laying the groundwork for a possible expansion of the limited U.S. military air campaign beyond Iraq.(on.wsj.com/VLdxNW)

* America's shale boom has raised hopes of a revival in U.S. manufacturing, in part fueled by cheaper energy. But U.S. factories still are losing ground to rivals in Asia and Europe. (on.wsj.com/1zvGfzk)

* Amazon.com Inc said on Monday that it has agreed to buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive Inc for about $970 million in cash.(on.wsj.com/1lsYepk)

* A federal judge ruled against a new law in Hawaii curbing genetically modified crops, handing a victory to seed and chemical companies in a battle over modern agricultural techniques. (on.wsj.com/YVUcvp)

* Amid the strongest market for commercial trucks in eight years, U.S. sales of natural-gas powered haulers are just inching ahead, slowed by premium prices, limited infrastructure and more efficient diesels. (on.wsj.com/1wuwYLv)

* Some of the largest financial institutions in the US say Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc needs to set aside $12.14 billion to settle claims over certain soured mortgage loans, more than double what the failed investment bank has currently set aside for the dispute. (on.wsj.com/1mKRnCB)

* A group of hedge funds that hold 1.3 billion euros ($1.72 billion) of Argentine government bonds has filed a suit against Bank of New York Mellon seeking to gain access to interest payments they are owed. (on.wsj.com/1tDN5SG) (1 US dollar = 0.7575 euro) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)