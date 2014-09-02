PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 2

Sept 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ukraine is shifting the focus of its military operation
from rooting out pro-Russia rebels in the east to warding off a
broader incursion by Russia, following major setbacks for Kiev's
forces in fighting in recent days. (on.wsj.com/1uciNGM)
* Accounting firm Arthur Andersen collapsed more than a
decade ago in the wake of the Enron Corp scandal, but a group of
former Andersen partners are convinced there's still gold in the
Andersen name. A San Francisco-based tax-consulting firm run by
former Andersen partners is buying the rights to the Andersen
name and plans to rename the firm Andersen Tax. The move is
expected to be announced Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1Cl3tfP)
* As Portuguese lender Banco Espirito Santo SA
neared collapse this summer, it found a Wall Street ally to help
it raise funds: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Through a
Luxembourg financing vehicle created by Goldman, Banco Espirito
Santo received $835 million in July, according to a prospectus
reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, a time when it was nearly
impossible for the troubled lender to borrow directly in the
capital markets. (on.wsj.com/1x1BQIu)
* French telecommunications company Iliad SA said
it isn't giving up its pursuit of T-Mobile US Inc and
is considering teaming up with partners possibly to make a
better offer for the U.S.'s fourth-largest mobile operator by
subscribers. (on.wsj.com/Z5fGpz)
* Apple Inc said it is investigating reports that
vulnerabilities in its iCloud service were exploited to hack the
accounts of celebrities, leading to the publication of nude
photos and videos. Initial media reports suggested that the
hacks stemmed from individual accounts on iCloud, an online
service to store photos, music and other data from Apple
devices. (on.wsj.com/1pkmBQL)
* European Union antitrust officials have sent a second wave
of extremely detailed questions to the competitors and customers
of Facebook Inc and messaging service WhatsApp Inc, an
unusual move that might call into question the proposed $19
billion acquisition of the latter by the California-based social
network. (on.wsj.com/Y7lQ8q)
* Eric Cantor plans to join boutique investment bank Moelis
& Co, as the recently defeated House majority leader
embarks on a new career on Wall Street. Cantor, 51 years old,
will be a vice chairman and board member at the firm, effective
this week, he and Moelis founder Ken Moelis said in a joint
interview on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1A14khC)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)