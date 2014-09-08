PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama will lay out plans this week for expanding the U.S. military campaign against the extremist group Islamic State, including the possibility of airstrikes on the militants in their Syrian strongholds, U.S. officials said. (on.wsj.com/1lQa9NW)

* Can the U.S. compete internationally? Its companies can. Its workers cannot. That is the key finding from a new survey of Harvard Business School alumni that delves into their views of the U.S. business environment to see where the nation thrives and where it falters. (on.wsj.com/1rs8jiE)

* In recent years, Americans have been spared the sticker shock of paying full price for a new iPhone because wireless operators offered upfront discounts approaching $500 a phone. But Apple Inc faces an uncertain new environment this week as it prepares to unveil new- and what are expected to be more expensive-iPhones. Carriers have been weaning consumers off subsidies and getting them to pay full price for new devices. (on.wsj.com/1quAMrS)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing new rules to boost oversight of mutual funds, hedge funds and other firms as part of an effort to gain insight into whether the $50 trillion asset-management industry poses risks to the financial system, according to people familiar with the discussions. (on.wsj.com/1qyKj13)

* A fast-growing Virginia laboratory has collected hundreds of millions of dollars from Medicare while using a strategy that is now under regulatory scrutiny: It paid doctors who sent it patients' blood for testing. (on.wsj.com/1ohdXDd)

* Those hoping for a Goldilocks economy (not too hot, not too cold) got a boost from Friday's softer-than-expected August jobs numbers. Concerns had been spreading that strong job creation would push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as soon as March 2015, instead of June or September as most forecasters currently expect. Strong job creation is good for the public, but rate increases are bad for stocks and bonds, so the soft report was a relief to Wall Street. (on.wsj.com/1rrVNj2)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N and its bankers have been talking with investors about the Chinese e-commerce giant's potentially $24 billion initial public offering for over a year. But this week, as they begin the formal sales pitch, they will seek to resolve a crucial question: How much stock do investors want to own, and what will they pay for it? (on.wsj.com/1quZ9Wu)

* General Motors Co plans to launch by 2016 cars with a hands-free automated driving system and Wi-Fi-enabled vehicle-to-vehicle communications systems designed to help avoid collisions, intensifying the race among the world's auto makers to build cars that can partially drive themselves and avoid crashes without the help of their human drivers. (on.wsj.com/1w5yXVz)

* Japan's biggest online shopping mall, Rakuten Inc , has reached a basic agreement to buy U.S. cashback-shopping website operator Ebates for about 100 billion yen ($951.75 million) to better access U.S. consumers and grow abroad, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday. (on.wsj.com/1rs2X6U)

* When top Netflix Inc executives arrived in Paris earlier this year to help prepare a European expansion, they were greeted with an open letter from a group of French film producers warning of an "implosion of our cultural model." Netflix's response was a charm offensive. In a series of meetings with French government officials, executives said they planned to inject tens of millions of euros into France by marketing the Netflix service, striking deals for older French movies and TV shows and eventually shooting an original, French-language TV series set in the country, according to people who attended the meetings. (on.wsj.com/1uFxUYE)

* While BP Plc has pledged to fight a federal judge's ruling that it acted recklessly in the fatal 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and spill, Thursday's decision may ratchet up pressure for it to pursue a different tack: settle. A federal judge's ruling that BP recklessly failed to heed warning signs ahead of the Deepwater Horizon disaster may ratchet up pressure on the oil giant to settle rather than face an up to $18 billion fine. (on.wsj.com/1udznXN)

* Walgreen Co, facing mounting pressure from analysts and shareholders, said it is giving activist investor Jana Partners LLC two board seats, a relatively large say for a shareholder with a little more than 1 percent of the company's stock. (on.wsj.com/1udzH91) (1 US dollar = 105.0700 Japanese yen) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)