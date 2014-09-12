PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Washington's international allies didn't make clear how
far they would go to join military operations even as they
pledged their support. (on.wsj.com/X0Z7ts)
* Sanctions against Russia put Exxon in the middle
of U.S. foreign policy and threaten to hurt one of the company's
best chances to find significant, and much needed, amounts of
crude oil. (on.wsj.com/1rYORjN)
* The Treasury Department is monitoring U.S. banks that are
shifting some trading operations overseas to avoid tough U.S.
swaps rules, according to a department official. (on.wsj.com/YBNsTz)
* A number of the largest activists are raising billions of
dollars, in an effort to take advantage of their increasing
clout in boardrooms and above-average hedge-fund returns. (on.wsj.com/1qOCbbr)
* Starboard Value said it would take a number of steps to
boost the value of Darden Restaurants, owner of Olive
Garden, if the activist hedge fund wins control of the entire
board. (on.wsj.com/1sxfDxL)
* Americans living abroad are being cut off by banks and
brokerages as financial institutions seek to steer clear of a
U.S. crackdown on money laundering and tax evasion. (on.wsj.com/1rQVPRV)
* Verizon Communications Inc could launch a digital
video service over the Internet by the middle of next year,
Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said at an investor conference on
Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1uqrXAp)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)