PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 15

* International support for the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State gathered strength with the United Kingdom vowing to destroy the group after it killed a British aid worker, Arab States agreeing to participate in air strikes and Australia pledging forces. (on.wsj.com/1tTMjj6)

* President Barack Obama plans to dramatically boost the U.S. effort to mitigate the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, including greater involvement of the U.S. military, people familiar with the proposal said. (on.wsj.com/1qVDFka)

* Heineken NV said Sunday that U.K.-based rival SABMiller Plc has approached it about being acquired but that Heineken's controlling family intends to keep the company independent. (on.wsj.com/1BF0zkF)

* A firm run by former AIG boss Hank Greenberg is suing the U.S. government over its bailout of AIG six years ago. A trial set to start late this month poses a risk for the insurer.(on.wsj.com/1uD4Wtc)

* As vice chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen was an unabashed advocate of easy money who pressed colleagues to embrace her view. As chairwoman she has taken a much different approach, becoming a restrained consensus seeker modeled after her predecessor, Ben Bernanke. (on.wsj.com/X4DpVn)

* U.S. investigators have turned multiple bank employees into informants in a far-reaching probe of possible manipulation of currency markets, and are preparing to seek criminal charges against individual traders as early as next month. (on.wsj.com/1qPzF5W)

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew warned his Chinese counterpart in a recent letter that a spate of antimonopoly investigations against foreign companies could have serious implications for relations between the two countries, according to people briefed on its contents. (on.wsj.com/Xl9Krm)