PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. military will deploy about 3,000 personnel to
West Africa to coordinate international aid, build treatment
centers and train health-care workers as part of President
Barack Obama's offensive against a rapidly worsening Ebola
outbreak, a senior administration official said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1sdLCzh)
* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV is talking to banks about
financing a potential megadeal, perhaps reaching 75 billion
pounds ($121.67 billion), to buy global beer rival SABMiller Plc
, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1m9VAon)
* Citigroup Inc released more details about what a
severe recession might look like in coming years and how it
could affect the firm, as large U.S. banks run themselves
through tests to prepare for next year's Federal Reserve
checkup. (on.wsj.com/1wn0LlK)
* It's no secret that many physicians hate the
electronic-medical-records systems they use, saying they are
cumbersome, poorly designed and detract from patient care.
Amplifying those concerns, the American Medical Association on
Tuesday is calling for a major overhaul of EMR systems to make
usability and high-quality patient care a higher priority. (on.wsj.com/1tZAFTO)
* The largest U.S. public pension plan is getting out of
hedge funds as part of an effort to simplify its assets and
reduce costs, a retreat that could prompt other cities and
states to consider similar moves. The California Public
Employees' Retirement System said Monday it would shed its
entire $4 billion investment in hedge funds over the next year.
(on.wsj.com/1DdcZ57)
* Microsoft Corp is hoping a cult videogame built
around virtual blocks will help fix the company's real-world
problems, even if the brains behind the brand aren't sticking
around. The software giant's $2.5 billion deal to buy Mojang AB,
maker of the Minecraft videogame, gives Microsoft an
entertainment property whose devoted fans dress up like game
characters, pack YouTube with how-to guides and rush to sign up
for Minecraft-themed summer camps. (on.wsj.com/1BHM1km)
* Sears Holdings Corp is borrowing $400 million
from Chief Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund, giving the
retailer an infusion for the holidays after it burned through
cash over the summer. (on.wsj.com/1BHNIyc)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, which is in the
middle of marketing what could be the world's largest initial
public offering, now thinks it could do a little better. The
Chinese e-commerce firm has raised the deal's price range to $66
to $68 per share, up from the current $60 to $66 a share.
Alibaba didn't increase the number of shares that can
potentially be sold. (on.wsj.com/1uAhfrf)
(1 US dollar = 0.6164 British pound)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)