PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept. 23

* The U.S. and several Middle Eastern allies struck Islamic
State militants in Syria, the Pentagon said on Monday night,
expanding a U.S.-led campaign into a country that has been a
haven for the extremist group. Four or more Arab countries,
including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi
Arabia, signed up to take part in strikes in Syria, with some
flying alongside the U.S. warplanes, according to an allied
official. (on.wsj.com/1qoFNxf)
* The Treasury Department tightened tax rules on Monday to
deter U.S. companies from moving their legal headquarters to
lower-tax countries, part of a White House effort to slow a wave
of so-called corporate inversions that effectively reduce
federal revenues. (on.wsj.com/1C7RZep)
* Pharmaceutical company Actavis PLC recently made a
bid for Allergan Inc but the Botox-maker rejected the
proposal and is closing in on its own takeover. Allergan is now
in advanced talks to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd,
said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pbdxyT)
* A court ruling in the Lehman Brothers Holding claims case
hurt a swath of managers, including some of the biggest firms in
the industry, that have in recent years enjoyed a steady stream
of profits from the claims. The losses are among the first for
hedge funds due to Lehman claims, managers and investors in
hedge funds say. (on.wsj.com/XZoMn5)
* The Federal Trade Commission is considering a possible
antitrust lawsuit to block the planned merger of Sysco Corp
and US Foods Inc, concerned that combining
the nation's two biggest food suppliers to restaurants, schools
and other institutions could threaten competition, according to
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1B2FD4U)
* Arab Bank PLC, the largest financial institution
in Jordan, was found liable for providing assistance to Hamas in
the first U.S. jury verdict against a bank in a civil
terrorism-finance case. The verdict in U.S. District Court in
Brooklyn potentially opens the door to more litigation under the
Antiterrorism Act of 1990, which gives U.S. victims of
international terrorism recourse in federal court. (on.wsj.com/1qoF4w7)
* As the housing recovery continues in fits and starts,
black and Hispanic borrowers are receiving a smaller share of
mortgage loans, according to Federal Reserve data. The report,
released on Monday, comes as some lenders face lawsuits alleging
they aren't making enough loans to minority borrowers. (on.wsj.com/1wI6DWO)
