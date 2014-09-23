PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept. 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. and several Middle Eastern allies struck Islamic State militants in Syria, the Pentagon said on Monday night, expanding a U.S.-led campaign into a country that has been a haven for the extremist group. Four or more Arab countries, including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, signed up to take part in strikes in Syria, with some flying alongside the U.S. warplanes, according to an allied official. (on.wsj.com/1qoFNxf)

* The Treasury Department tightened tax rules on Monday to deter U.S. companies from moving their legal headquarters to lower-tax countries, part of a White House effort to slow a wave of so-called corporate inversions that effectively reduce federal revenues. (on.wsj.com/1C7RZep)

* Pharmaceutical company Actavis PLC recently made a bid for Allergan Inc but the Botox-maker rejected the proposal and is closing in on its own takeover. Allergan is now in advanced talks to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1pbdxyT)

* A court ruling in the Lehman Brothers Holding claims case hurt a swath of managers, including some of the biggest firms in the industry, that have in recent years enjoyed a steady stream of profits from the claims. The losses are among the first for hedge funds due to Lehman claims, managers and investors in hedge funds say. (on.wsj.com/XZoMn5)

* The Federal Trade Commission is considering a possible antitrust lawsuit to block the planned merger of Sysco Corp and US Foods Inc, concerned that combining the nation's two biggest food suppliers to restaurants, schools and other institutions could threaten competition, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1B2FD4U)

* Arab Bank PLC, the largest financial institution in Jordan, was found liable for providing assistance to Hamas in the first U.S. jury verdict against a bank in a civil terrorism-finance case. The verdict in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn potentially opens the door to more litigation under the Antiterrorism Act of 1990, which gives U.S. victims of international terrorism recourse in federal court. (on.wsj.com/1qoF4w7)

* As the housing recovery continues in fits and starts, black and Hispanic borrowers are receiving a smaller share of mortgage loans, according to Federal Reserve data. The report, released on Monday, comes as some lenders face lawsuits alleging they aren't making enough loans to minority borrowers. (on.wsj.com/1wI6DWO)