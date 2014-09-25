PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the
* Chinese leaders are discussing replacing the central bank
chief, Zhou Xiaochuan, amid disagreements over the direction of
financial policy, raising questions over how quickly and deeply
Beijing wants to remake the economy amid slowing growth. (on.wsj.com/1pdYzrM)
* Tory Burch, the maker of logo-emblazoned bags and ballet
flats, has hired Ralph Lauren veteran Roger Farah as
co-CEO to help build the billion-dollar apparel and accessories
business into a global fashion empire. (on.wsj.com/1rnvjDE)
* Wall Street firms led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
are close to acquiring messaging startup Perzo Inc to create an
instant-messaging service to rival that of Bloomberg LP. (on.wsj.com/1uoR2xc)
* Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
fired back at critics of their proposed $45 billion merger,
accusing them of engaging in "extortion" to extract business
concessions and win their support for the deal. In comments
filed with the Federal Communications Commission late Tuesday
night, the companies took shots at streaming-video juggernaut
Netflix Inc, cable channel-owner Discovery
Communications Inc and Glenn Beck's The Blaze, among
others. (on.wsj.com/1yrK5hJ)
* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has again
said the ECB could use additional unconventional policy measures
if it felt that its inflation target was under threat. (on.wsj.com/1CkUkTv)
* General Motors Co continued dribbling out details
of its revival plan for the struggling Cadillac luxury brand on
Wednesday, saying it will begin renaming the lineup's vehicles
after the launch of a new large sedan called the CT6 next year.
(on.wsj.com/Ze3fZ3)
* Two of China's biggest state-run lenders are encouraging
their branches to step up mortgage lending as the country's
property market continues to slump. Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd said Thursday that it would step up lending to
the housing sector with a priority toward demand from home
buyers. (on.wsj.com/1mX5Lxd)
* Federal security agencies warned retailers on Wednesday
that a previously unseen malicious software program they are
calling Mozart was used in the attack on Home Depot
earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1u0yu52)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)