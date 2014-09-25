PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 25

Sept 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Chinese leaders are discussing replacing the central bank chief, Zhou Xiaochuan, amid disagreements over the direction of financial policy, raising questions over how quickly and deeply Beijing wants to remake the economy amid slowing growth. (on.wsj.com/1pdYzrM)

* Tory Burch, the maker of logo-emblazoned bags and ballet flats, has hired Ralph Lauren veteran Roger Farah as co-CEO to help build the billion-dollar apparel and accessories business into a global fashion empire. (on.wsj.com/1rnvjDE)

* Wall Street firms led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc are close to acquiring messaging startup Perzo Inc to create an instant-messaging service to rival that of Bloomberg LP. (on.wsj.com/1uoR2xc)

* Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc fired back at critics of their proposed $45 billion merger, accusing them of engaging in "extortion" to extract business concessions and win their support for the deal. In comments filed with the Federal Communications Commission late Tuesday night, the companies took shots at streaming-video juggernaut Netflix Inc, cable channel-owner Discovery Communications Inc and Glenn Beck's The Blaze, among others. (on.wsj.com/1yrK5hJ)

* European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has again said the ECB could use additional unconventional policy measures if it felt that its inflation target was under threat. (on.wsj.com/1CkUkTv)

* General Motors Co continued dribbling out details of its revival plan for the struggling Cadillac luxury brand on Wednesday, saying it will begin renaming the lineup's vehicles after the launch of a new large sedan called the CT6 next year. (on.wsj.com/Ze3fZ3)

* Two of China's biggest state-run lenders are encouraging their branches to step up mortgage lending as the country's property market continues to slump. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd said Thursday that it would step up lending to the housing sector with a priority toward demand from home buyers. (on.wsj.com/1mX5Lxd)

* Federal security agencies warned retailers on Wednesday that a previously unseen malicious software program they are calling Mozart was used in the attack on Home Depot earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1u0yu52) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)