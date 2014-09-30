PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

UPDATE 2-Airbus Q1 profit slides on engine delays, price squeeze
* Airbus also sees challenge in A350 learning curve (Core operating profit falls 52 pct)
Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The intruder who scaled a White House fence earlier this month and darted across the lawn got much farther into the executive mansion than previously disclosed, according to a congressman. (on.wsj.com/1mJbV3K)
* As the United States gears up for deeper military involvement in the Middle East, many Chaldeans are in a wrenching debate: Either get as many people out of Iraq as possible, or stay and fight a militant ISIL. (on.wsj.com/1u7AIQb)
* Personality tests in the hiring process have sparked scrutiny, with some companies scaling back and civil-rights groups claiming the tests could constitute workplace discrimination. (on.wsj.com/1rAml60)
* Ford Motor Co warned operating profit this year would be sharply below its earlier estimate, citing higher than expected costs of auto-safety recalls in the United States and economic weakness in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1pD6Sg3)
* Banks outside the Unites States have been unlikely beneficiaries of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policies, and they are likely to do even better as the Fed changes the way it controls interest rates. (on.wsj.com/1rymeXd)
* Executives at Pacific Investment Management Co hit the phones Monday in a campaign to persuade clients to stick with the firm, even as Wall Street traders placed bets against its holdings, seeking to exploit the sudden departure of co-founder Bill Gross. (on.wsj.com/1uxV46J)
* The SEC's tally of cases is the first year-over-year increase since 2011. But some say the heightened activity masks a scarcity of the blockbuster actions that should be a feature of an effective Wall Street cop. (on.wsj.com/1nCMAt3)
* A closely watched gauge of China's manufacturing activities showed sluggish growth for a second straight month, indicating that the world's second-largest economy still faces downward pressure. (on.wsj.com/1wSWZAP)
* SoftBank Corp's discussions to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have cooled, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two days after word first emerged of the talks. (on.wsj.com/1mJjZRT)
* Supervalu Inc said Monday it discovered a second data breach into its customer payment system, just weeks after catching one that hit its grocery stores earlier in the summer. (on.wsj.com/1DTRAyf) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)
* Forest prods Q1 EBIT 498 mln SEK vs consensus 566 mln (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, April 27 The Turkish lira rallied to four-month highs on Thursday after a surprise policy tightening decision reassured investors about the central bank's resolve on inflation, while Mexico's peso rose after U.S. comments on the NAFTA trade deal.